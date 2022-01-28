Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL] Stock trading around $162.16 per share: What’s Next?

Bill.com Holdings Inc. [NYSE: BILL] gained 2.63% on the last trading session, reaching $162.16 price per share at the time. The company report on January 24, 2022 that Bill.com Appoints Germaine Cota as Senior Vice President, Finance & Accounting.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL), a leading provider of cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial processes for small and midsize businesses (SMBs), announced today the appointment of Germaine Cota to the position of Senior Vice President, Finance & Accounting. Ms. Cota will oversee global accounting operations, financial reporting, tax, and treasury functions at Bill.com and report to Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer John Rettig.

“We’re excited to have Germaine join the Bill.com team and support our mission to make it simple for SMBs to connect and do business,” said John Rettig, Chief Financial Officer at Bill.com. “Germaine’s technical experience, track record of scaling high performance teams, and leadership skills will be a great addition to the company during a time of rapid growth.”.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. represents 95.89 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $17.98 billion with the latest information. BILL stock price has been found in the range of $159.88 to $173.51.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.86M shares, BILL reached a trading volume of 4355696 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BILL shares is $332.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BILL stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Bill.com Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Bill.com Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $350, while SMBC Nikko analysts kept a Outperform rating on BILL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bill.com Holdings Inc. is set at 16.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for BILL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 58.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 25.57.

Trading performance analysis for BILL stock

Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.44. With this latest performance, BILL shares dropped by -36.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BILL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.41 for Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 241.37, while it was recorded at 162.68 for the last single week of trading, and 223.50 for the last 200 days.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL] shares currently have an operating margin of -41.34 and a Gross Margin at +72.02. Bill.com Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -41.43.

Return on Total Capital for BILL is now -4.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 42.54. Additionally, BILL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 42.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL] managed to generate an average of -$71,329 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.Bill.com Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL]

There are presently around $15,655 million, or 98.90% of BILL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BILL stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 10,815,607, which is approximately 34.773% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,492,792 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.38 billion in BILL stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $1.09 billion in BILL stock with ownership of nearly 1668.177% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bill.com Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 270 institutional holders increased their position in Bill.com Holdings Inc. [NYSE:BILL] by around 20,488,752 shares. Additionally, 177 investors decreased positions by around 7,731,264 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 68,318,695 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 96,538,711 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BILL stock had 131 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,227,415 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 572,157 shares during the same period.