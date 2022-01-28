Berenberg slashes price target on Telefonica S.A. [TEF] – find out why.

Telefonica S.A. [NYSE: TEF] traded at a high on 01/27/22, posting a 0.44 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $4.56. The company report on August 19, 2021 that Viasat, Telefónica Global Solutions Make High-Speed, Reliable Satellite Internet Service Available to Even More Businesses Across Brazil.

Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global communications company, and Telefónica Global Solutions (NYSE: TEF), the subsidiary of Telefónica that manages the international Wholesale, Global Roaming, Multinationals and USA businesses, announced today a partnership to increase the availability of fast, reliable satellite internet service aimed at businesses across Brazil. Per the agreement, Telefónica Global Solutions will be a wholesale distributor of Viasat’s high-speed satellite internet services in Brazil, serving businesses across the entire country.

According to a study by Cetic.br, the research arm of the Brazilian Network Information Center (NIC.br), the percentage of businesses in Brazil that use digital tools like instant messaging apps such as WhatsApp increased from 26% to 46% during the COVID-19 pandemic. Yet, businesses located in hard-to-reach regions of the country, where terrestrial internet service is unavailable are often left behind—unable to capitalize on advanced digital services, programs and tools. The Viasat/TGS collaboration aims to provide businesses—anywhere in the country—an opportunity to join the digital community and enhance business operations and customer engagements.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6621891 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Telefonica S.A. stands at 2.32% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.59%.

The market cap for TEF stock reached $27.01 billion, with 5.61 billion shares outstanding and 5.11 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.23M shares, TEF reached a trading volume of 6621891 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Telefonica S.A. [TEF]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TEF shares is $6.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TEF stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Telefonica S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 23, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Telefonica S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Telefonica S.A. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for TEF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for TEF in the course of the last twelve months was 5.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has TEF stock performed recently?

Telefonica S.A. [TEF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.47. With this latest performance, TEF shares gained by 4.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TEF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.53 for Telefonica S.A. [TEF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.39, while it was recorded at 4.53 for the last single week of trading, and 4.64 for the last 200 days.

Telefonica S.A. [TEF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Telefonica S.A. [TEF] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.23 and a Gross Margin at +19.53. Telefonica S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.09.

Return on Total Capital for TEF is now 8.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.15. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Telefonica S.A. [TEF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,716.80. Additionally, TEF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 94.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 60.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,462.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 80.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Telefonica S.A. [TEF] managed to generate an average of $11,800 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.Telefonica S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Telefonica S.A. [TEF]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TEF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Telefonica S.A. go to 10.80%.

Insider trade positions for Telefonica S.A. [TEF]

There are presently around $272 million, or 1.10% of TEF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TEF stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 19,474,266, which is approximately -0.123% of the company’s market cap and around 5.60% of the total institutional ownership; PARAMETRIC PORTFOLIO ASSOCIATES LLC, holding 6,256,925 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $28.41 million in TEF stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $23.09 million in TEF stock with ownership of nearly 10.821% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Telefonica S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 135 institutional holders increased their position in Telefonica S.A. [NYSE:TEF] by around 7,803,250 shares. Additionally, 57 investors decreased positions by around 4,515,486 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 47,615,913 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 59,934,649 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TEF stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,010,170 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 589,899 shares during the same period.