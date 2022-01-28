Berenberg lifts Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Carnival Corporation & plc [NYSE: CUK] traded at a low on 01/27/22, posting a -5.62 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $17.64. The company report on January 27, 2022 that Holland America Line Celebrates Naming of Rotterdam with Ceremony in Namesake City and Special Seven-Day Voyage.

Her Royal Highness Princess Margriet of the Netherlands to serve as the ship’s godmother.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

– Holland America Line’s newest ship Rotterdam is set to get the royal treatment at a naming ceremony in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, May 30, 2022. Her Royal Highness Princess Margriet of the Netherlands will be the ship’s godmother, carrying on a Dutch royal tradition that began in the 1920s.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3331969 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Carnival Corporation & plc stands at 6.54% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.73%.

The market cap for CUK stock reached $22.40 billion, with 1.13 billion shares outstanding and 151.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.46M shares, CUK reached a trading volume of 3331969 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK]?

Berenberg have made an estimate for Carnival Corporation & plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Carnival Corporation & plc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carnival Corporation & plc is set at 1.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for CUK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 34.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.14.

How has CUK stock performed recently?

Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.27. With this latest performance, CUK shares dropped by -8.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CUK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.12 for Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.45, while it was recorded at 18.29 for the last single week of trading, and 21.34 for the last 200 days.

Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK] shares currently have an operating margin of -359.80 and a Gross Margin at -261.01. Carnival Corporation & plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -497.96.

Carnival Corporation & plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CUK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Carnival Corporation & plc go to 13.40%.

Insider trade positions for Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK]

Positions in Carnival Corporation & plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 47 institutional holders increased their position in Carnival Corporation & plc [NYSE:CUK] by around 5,097,448 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 1,698,710 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 14,025,786 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,821,944 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CUK stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,389,499 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 793,841 shares during the same period.