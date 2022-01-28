Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC] Revenue clocked in at $8.45 billion, down -15.72% YTD: What’s Next?

Bausch Health Companies Inc. [NYSE: BHC] price plunged by -2.39 percent to reach at -$0.57. The company report on January 27, 2022 that Bausch Health Announces Pricing Of Private Offering Of Senior Secured Notes.

– Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) (“Bausch Health” or the “Company”) announced today that it has priced its previously announced offering of $1.0 billion aggregate principal amount of 6.125% senior secured notes due 2027 (the “Notes”). The Notes will be sold to investors at a price of 100% of the principal amount thereof.

As previously announced, the Company is also seeking to refinance its existing credit agreement (the “Credit Agreement” and such refinancing, the “Credit Agreement Refinancing”). The refinanced Credit Agreement is expected to consist of approximately $2.5 billion of term B loans (the “New Term B Loans”) and a $975 million revolving credit facility. The Credit Agreement Refinancing is expected to occur upon completion of the initial public offering (“IPO”) of Bausch + Lomb Corporation (“Bausch + Lomb” and such offering, the “Bausch + Lomb IPO”) and a related debt financing by Bausch + Lomb (the “Bausch + Lomb Debt Financing”).

A sum of 2810925 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.57M shares. Bausch Health Companies Inc. shares reached a high of $24.46 and dropped to a low of $23.26 until finishing in the latest session at $23.27.

The one-year BHC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 46.71.

Guru’s Opinion on Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC]:

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Bausch Health Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 24, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $26 to $42. The new note on the price target was released on February 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Bausch Health Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $25 to $30, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on BHC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bausch Health Companies Inc. is set at 1.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for BHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for BHC in the course of the last twelve months was 5.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

BHC Stock Performance Analysis:

Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.62. With this latest performance, BHC shares dropped by -17.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.97 for Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.83, while it was recorded at 24.22 for the last single week of trading, and 28.14 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bausch Health Companies Inc. Fundamentals:

Bausch Health Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

BHC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BHC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bausch Health Companies Inc. go to 8.70%.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,146 million, or 66.80% of BHC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BHC stocks are: ICAHN CARL C with ownership of 34,109,152, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; PAULSON & CO. INC., holding 25,839,035 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $616.0 million in BHC stocks shares; and VALUEACT HOLDINGS, L.P., currently with $427.73 million in BHC stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

144 institutional holders increased their position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. [NYSE:BHC] by around 29,233,830 shares. Additionally, 169 investors decreased positions by around 25,419,286 shares, while 82 investors held positions by with 203,157,911 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 257,811,027 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BHC stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,590,854 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 3,144,703 shares during the same period.