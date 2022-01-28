Archer Aviation Inc. [ACHR] Is Currently -2.38 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Archer Aviation Inc. [NYSE: ACHR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.38% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -20.28%. The company report on January 27, 2022 that Archer Announces New Appointments to Technical Advisory Board.

Newest appointees include Steve Dyer, Paul Martin, and Mark Moore who have collectively certified 40 clean-sheet vehicles and brought to market 14 vehicles that were certified by a civil aviation regulatory agency (e.g. FAA, CAA, EASA, TCCA) for civil use.

Archer’s Technical Advisory Board has an average of 46 years of experience in Aerospace and Defense, including time at NASA, DARPA, Lockheed Martin, Bell Helicopter, Sikorsky Aircraft and several others.

Over the last 12 months, ACHR stock dropped by -72.51%. The one-year Archer Aviation Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 75.04. The average equity rating for ACHR stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $736.38 million, with 236.89 million shares outstanding and 109.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.52M shares, ACHR stock reached a trading volume of 2792121 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Archer Aviation Inc. [ACHR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACHR shares is $11.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACHR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Archer Aviation Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Archer Aviation Inc. is set at 0.39 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.10.

ACHR Stock Performance Analysis:

Archer Aviation Inc. [ACHR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.28. With this latest performance, ACHR shares dropped by -56.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -71.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACHR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 20.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 14.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 24.90 for Archer Aviation Inc. [ACHR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.61, while it was recorded at 3.09 for the last single week of trading, and 8.30 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Archer Aviation Inc. Fundamentals:

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Archer Aviation Inc. [ACHR] managed to generate an average of -$43,770 per employee.Archer Aviation Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 26.90 and a Current Ratio set at 26.90.

Archer Aviation Inc. [ACHR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $116 million, or 26.60% of ACHR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACHR stocks are: CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS with ownership of 8,517,636, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 18.30% of the total institutional ownership; ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 5,737,569 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.87 million in ACHR stocks shares; and NIKKO ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS, INC., currently with $7.4 million in ACHR stock with ownership of nearly 556.481% of the company’s market capitalization.

45 institutional holders increased their position in Archer Aviation Inc. [NYSE:ACHR] by around 32,162,157 shares. Additionally, 52 investors decreased positions by around 21,597,168 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 14,398,578 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 39,360,747 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACHR stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 23,657,664 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 11,911,998 shares during the same period.