Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK] is 0.96% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Alaska Air Group Inc. [NYSE: ALK] price surged by 0.55 percent to reach at $0.29. The company report on January 27, 2022 that Alaska Air Group delivers strong fourth quarter 2021 and full-year results.

Achieved adjusted pre-tax margin of 2.4% and debt-to-cap ratio of 49%.

Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE: ALK) today announced another quarter of improvement in its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021, and provided an outlook for the first quarter ending March 31, 2022.

A sum of 3279935 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.90M shares. Alaska Air Group Inc. shares reached a high of $56.05 and dropped to a low of $52.39 until finishing in the latest session at $52.60.

The one-year ALK stock forecast points to a potential upside of 30.98. The average equity rating for ALK stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALK shares is $76.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALK stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Alaska Air Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 18, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MKM Partners raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Alaska Air Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $49 to $90, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on ALK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alaska Air Group Inc. is set at 1.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 24.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for ALK in the course of the last twelve months was 11.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

ALK Stock Performance Analysis:

Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.25. With this latest performance, ALK shares dropped by -0.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.65 for Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.28, while it was recorded at 52.10 for the last single week of trading, and 58.68 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Alaska Air Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK] shares currently have an operating margin of -47.42 and a Gross Margin at -33.17. Alaska Air Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -37.13.

Return on Total Capital for ALK is now -21.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -19.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -36.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 169.11. Additionally, ALK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 121.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK] managed to generate an average of -$60,190 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Alaska Air Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

ALK Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alaska Air Group Inc. go to 19.43%.

Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,893 million, or 77.70% of ALK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,647,593, which is approximately 3.865% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,897,664 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $413.13 million in ALK stocks shares; and VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $295.66 million in ALK stock with ownership of nearly 1.992% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alaska Air Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 269 institutional holders increased their position in Alaska Air Group Inc. [NYSE:ALK] by around 12,363,564 shares. Additionally, 232 investors decreased positions by around 14,278,087 shares, while 90 investors held positions by with 66,889,248 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 93,530,899 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALK stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,802,395 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 2,447,624 shares during the same period.