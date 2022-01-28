1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. [FLWS] Is Currently -28.46 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. [NASDAQ: FLWS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -28.46% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -32.16%. The company report on January 25, 2022 that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. Enhances Celebrations Passport® Program to Further Reward Loyal Customers and Celebrate Its Most Thoughtful Gifters.

In Addition to Free Standard Shipping Across the Company’s Family of Brands, Members Can Now Unlock Additional Perks and Benefits That Grow as They Gift.

New Celebrations Passport App Delivers Company’s First Fully Integrated Mobile Shopping Experience, Providing Customers with On-the-Go Access to the Brands They Love.

Over the last 12 months, FLWS stock dropped by -53.07%. The one-year 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 70.35. The average equity rating for FLWS stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.03 billion, with 65.06 million shares outstanding and 23.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 668.81K shares, FLWS stock reached a trading volume of 9769245 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. [FLWS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FLWS shares is $50.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FLWS stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 30, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 28, 2020, representing the official price target for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while DA Davidson analysts kept a Underperform rating on FLWS stock. On May 01, 2020, analysts increased their price target for FLWS shares from 20 to 23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. is set at 1.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLWS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for FLWS in the course of the last twelve months was 18.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

FLWS Stock Performance Analysis:

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. [FLWS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -32.16. With this latest performance, FLWS shares dropped by -34.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLWS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 19.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 14.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 22.87 for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. [FLWS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.42, while it was recorded at 20.37 for the last single week of trading, and 30.12 for the last 200 days.

Insight into 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. [FLWS] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.26 and a Gross Margin at +40.24. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.59.

Return on Total Capital for FLWS is now 22.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.26. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. [FLWS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 53.21. Additionally, FLWS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 47.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. [FLWS] managed to generate an average of $24,719 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 117.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.21.1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

FLWS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FLWS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. go to 20.00%.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. [FLWS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $598 million, or 67.40% of FLWS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FLWS stocks are: WASATCH ADVISORS INC with ownership of 6,027,003, which is approximately 10.036% of the company’s market cap and around 3.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,920,618 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $61.57 million in FLWS stocks shares; and SILVERCREST ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP LLC, currently with $42.46 million in FLWS stock with ownership of nearly 2.089% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 67 institutional holders increased their position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. [NASDAQ:FLWS] by around 1,728,560 shares. Additionally, 92 investors decreased positions by around 3,993,819 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 22,658,197 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,380,576 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FLWS stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 442,763 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 1,083,927 shares during the same period.