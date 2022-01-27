why Ondas Holdings Inc. [ONDS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $13.50

Ondas Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: ONDS] loss -2.21% or -0.1 points to close at $4.43 with a heavy trading volume of 7179292 shares. The company report on January 26, 2022 that Chevron Places Order for American Robotics’ Automated Drones.

American Robotics builds its customer base in the oil and gas sector with new purchase order.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS), a leading provider of private wireless data, drone and automated data solutions through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Ondas Networks Inc. and American Robotics, Inc. (“American Robotics” or “AR”), announced today that American Robotics received a new purchase order from Chevron for its fully autonomous, FAA-approved, Scout Systems. This will be American Robotics’ second Fortune 100 customer in the oil and gas space.

It opened the trading session at $5.00, the shares rose to $5.33 and dropped to $4.37, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ONDS points out that the company has recorded -44.56% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -13.01% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 711.34K shares, ONDS reached to a volume of 7179292 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ONDS shares is $13.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ONDS stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Ondas Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Ondas Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ondas Holdings Inc. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for ONDS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 76.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.10.

Ondas Holdings Inc. [ONDS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.67. With this latest performance, ONDS shares dropped by -36.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ONDS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.26 for Ondas Holdings Inc. [ONDS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.92, while it was recorded at 4.43 for the last single week of trading, and 7.74 for the last 200 days.

Ondas Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.70 and a Current Ratio set at 11.00.

There are presently around $22 million, or 12.00% of ONDS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ONDS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 965,343, which is approximately 0.264% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; HERALD INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD, holding 450,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.04 million in ONDS stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $2.02 million in ONDS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

33 institutional holders increased their position in Ondas Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:ONDS] by around 1,218,523 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 3,751,364 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 14,386 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,955,501 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ONDS stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 802,255 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 2,625,652 shares during the same period.