why GameStop Corp. [GME] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $56.00

GameStop Corp. [NYSE: GME] surged by $3.47 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $119.00 during the day while it closed the day at $103.26. The company report on December 8, 2021 that GameStop Reports Financial Results for Q3 2021.

GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) (“GameStop” or the “Company”) today released financial results for the third quarter ended October 30, 2021. The Company’s condensed and consolidated financial statements, including GAAP and non-GAAP results, are below. The Company’s Form 10-Q and supplemental information can be found at http://investor.GameStop.com.

GameStop Corp. stock has also loss -3.11% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GME stock has declined by -41.94% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -38.94% and lost -30.41% year-on date.

The market cap for GME stock reached $7.61 billion, with 75.90 million shares outstanding and 62.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.94M shares, GME reached a trading volume of 8251744 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about GameStop Corp. [GME]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GME shares is $56.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GME stock is a recommendation set at 4.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ascendiant Capital Markets have made an estimate for GameStop Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on April 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price from $33 to $30. The new note on the price target was released on March 24, 2021, representing the official price target for GameStop Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $16 to $29, while Wedbush kept a Underperform rating on GME stock. On January 27, 2021, analysts increased their price target for GME shares from 1.60 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GameStop Corp. is set at 13.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for GME stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.17.

GME stock trade performance evaluation

GameStop Corp. [GME] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.11. With this latest performance, GME shares dropped by -30.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GME stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.86 for GameStop Corp. [GME]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 157.40, while it was recorded at 102.45 for the last single week of trading, and 181.35 for the last 200 days.

GameStop Corp. [GME]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

GameStop Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

GameStop Corp. [GME]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,990 million, or 28.50% of GME stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GME stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,941,884, which is approximately -1.653% of the company’s market cap and around 17.98% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,145,829 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $513.5 million in GME stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $160.12 million in GME stock with ownership of nearly -0.145% of the company’s market capitalization.

142 institutional holders increased their position in GameStop Corp. [NYSE:GME] by around 1,693,739 shares. Additionally, 112 investors decreased positions by around 4,873,041 shares, while 62 investors held positions by with 13,372,541 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,939,321 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GME stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 470,080 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 1,025,193 shares during the same period.