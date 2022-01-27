why Catalyst Biosciences Inc. [CBIO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $11.67

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: CBIO] price plunged by -7.05 percent to reach at -$0.04. The company report on January 25, 2022 that Catalyst Biosciences Receives Rare Pediatric Disease Designation for CB 4332 for the Treatment of CFI Deficiency.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBIO) today announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Rare Pediatric Disease Designation (RPDD) for CB 4332 for the treatment of Complement Factor I (CFI) deficiency (CFID).

“The granting of the Rare Pediatric Disease Designation for CB 4332 underscores the significant unmet medical need in pediatric patients with CFID. We are focused on efficiently advancing the development of CB 4332 and our complement medicines portfolio in a number of complement-driven diseases in hematology, nephrology and ophthalmology. We are pleased with the FDA’s assessment of CB 4332 as a potential therapy for underserved pediatric patients with CFID and the granting of the RPDD,” said Nassim Usman, Ph.D., chief executive officer of Catalyst Biosciences.

A sum of 6158979 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 924.79K shares. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. shares reached a high of $0.7499 and dropped to a low of $0.58 until finishing in the latest session at $0.59.

The one-year CBIO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 94.94. The average equity rating for CBIO stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Catalyst Biosciences Inc. [CBIO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CBIO shares is $11.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CBIO stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Catalyst Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Catalyst Biosciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on CBIO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Catalyst Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for CBIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.94.

CBIO Stock Performance Analysis:

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. [CBIO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.54. With this latest performance, CBIO shares dropped by -44.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -85.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CBIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 18.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 14.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 20.39 for Catalyst Biosciences Inc. [CBIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0425, while it was recorded at 0.6485 for the last single week of trading, and 3.4568 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Catalyst Biosciences Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. [CBIO] shares currently have an operating margin of -273.87 and a Gross Margin at +55.60. Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -268.48.

Return on Total Capital for CBIO is now -77.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -76.67. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -77.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -58.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Catalyst Biosciences Inc. [CBIO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.16. Additionally, CBIO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.73. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Catalyst Biosciences Inc. [CBIO] managed to generate an average of -$1,004,304 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. [CBIO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $12 million, or 60.90% of CBIO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CBIO stocks are: ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 2,711,600, which is approximately 27.99% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; STONEPINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 2,635,014 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.66 million in CBIO stocks shares; and NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $1.53 million in CBIO stock with ownership of nearly -3.917% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Catalyst Biosciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 23 institutional holders increased their position in Catalyst Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:CBIO] by around 1,504,492 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 3,147,067 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 13,771,386 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,422,945 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CBIO stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 830,119 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 845,931 shares during the same period.