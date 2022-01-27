Wells Fargo lifts KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

KKR & Co. Inc. [NYSE: KKR] price plunged by -0.36 percent to reach at -$0.23. The company report on January 26, 2022 that KKR Leads Series C Round in Philippine B2B Platform GrowSari with US$45 Million Investment.

Transaction marks KKR’s latest technology investment in the merchant enablement space.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Latest round to support GrowSari’s expansion and strengthen its financial services capabilities.

A sum of 4120949 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.90M shares. KKR & Co. Inc. shares reached a high of $67.16 and dropped to a low of $64.27 until finishing in the latest session at $64.53.

The one-year KKR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 28.39. The average equity rating for KKR stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KKR shares is $90.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KKR stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for KKR & Co. Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2021, representing the official price target for KKR & Co. Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $92, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on KKR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KKR & Co. Inc. is set at 2.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for KKR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.65.

KKR Stock Performance Analysis:

KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.51. With this latest performance, KKR shares dropped by -16.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 71.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KKR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.75 for KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 73.10, while it was recorded at 65.52 for the last single week of trading, and 64.99 for the last 200 days.

Insight into KKR & Co. Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] shares currently have an operating margin of +112.77. KKR & Co. Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +44.91.

Return on Total Capital for KKR is now 7.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.70. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 247.46. Additionally, KKR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 277.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] managed to generate an average of $1,265,009 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.

KKR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KKR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KKR & Co. Inc. go to 27.45%.

KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $28,826 million, or 77.60% of KKR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KKR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 33,718,620, which is approximately -0.294% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 32,856,021 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.13 billion in KKR stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.76 billion in KKR stock with ownership of nearly 6.322% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in KKR & Co. Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 389 institutional holders increased their position in KKR & Co. Inc. [NYSE:KKR] by around 27,914,872 shares. Additionally, 264 investors decreased positions by around 30,023,138 shares, while 147 investors held positions by with 387,181,794 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 445,119,804 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KKR stock had 91 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,226,681 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 2,073,914 shares during the same period.