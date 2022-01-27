Wedbush lifts Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Hanesbrands Inc. [NYSE: HBI] plunged by -$0.53 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $15.58. The company report on January 20, 2022 that HanesBrands Sets Date for Fourth-Quarter 2021 Earnings Announcement and Investor Conference Call.

HanesBrands (NYSE: HBI) today announced that it will host an internet audio webcast of its fourth-quarter 2021 investor conference call at 8:30 a.m. EST Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022.

Prior to the conference call that day, HanesBrands will issue a news release disclosing financial results for the quarter ended January 1, 2022.

Hanesbrands Inc. stock has also loss -4.77% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HBI stock has declined by -8.30% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -13.83% and lost -6.82% year-on date.

The market cap for HBI stock reached $5.43 billion, with 351.07 million shares outstanding and 345.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.00M shares, HBI reached a trading volume of 4120028 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HBI shares is $21.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HBI stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Hanesbrands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $20 to $23. The new note on the price target was released on July 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Hanesbrands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on HBI stock. On May 12, 2021, analysts increased their price target for HBI shares from 18 to 25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hanesbrands Inc. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for HBI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for HBI in the course of the last twelve months was 11.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

HBI stock trade performance evaluation

Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.77. With this latest performance, HBI shares dropped by -5.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HBI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.49 for Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.72, while it was recorded at 15.88 for the last single week of trading, and 18.28 for the last 200 days.

Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.28 and a Gross Margin at +38.43. Hanesbrands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.13.

Return on Total Capital for HBI is now 15.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.55. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 554.25. Additionally, HBI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 503.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI] managed to generate an average of -$1,239 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.89.Hanesbrands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HBI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hanesbrands Inc. go to 16.13%.

Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,863 million, or 90.80% of HBI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HBI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 38,452,515, which is approximately 0.52% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 26,568,769 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $428.02 million in HBI stocks shares; and DIAMOND HILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $358.26 million in HBI stock with ownership of nearly 5.004% of the company’s market capitalization.

277 institutional holders increased their position in Hanesbrands Inc. [NYSE:HBI] by around 28,002,705 shares. Additionally, 230 investors decreased positions by around 26,105,623 shares, while 105 investors held positions by with 247,762,177 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 301,870,505 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HBI stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,104,255 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 4,458,210 shares during the same period.