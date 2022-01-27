Wall Street Analyst Resumed Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM]. What else is Wall St. saying

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [NYSE: ADM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.70% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.79%. The company report on January 25, 2022 that ADM Announces 8% Dividend Increase in Wake of Outstanding 2021 Results, Favorable 2022 Outlook.

ADM’s (NYSE: ADM) Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of 40.0 cents per share on the company’s common stock, an 8.1% increase from last quarter’s dividend of 37.0 cents per share.

“Last month, at our Global Investor Day, we unveiled our strategic plan and reiterated our balanced financial framework for value creation, including using our strong cash flows to deliver both growth investments and distributions to shareholders. We’re confident in our plan and committed to continuing to deliver value for our shareholders, which is why today, in addition to reporting our outstanding 2021 results and a strong 2022 outlook, we’re pleased to announce an 8% increase in our quarterly dividend. We’re proud of our record of more than 40 years of annual dividend growth, and excited about our future,” said Chairman and CEO Juan Luciano.

Over the last 12 months, ADM stock rose by 45.76%. The one-year Archer-Daniels-Midland Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 0.06. The average equity rating for ADM stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $40.40 billion, with 564.00 million shares outstanding and 556.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.53M shares, ADM stock reached a trading volume of 6021629 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADM shares is $72.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADM stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens raised their target price from $65 to $67. The new note on the price target was released on October 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $55, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on ADM stock. On April 28, 2021, analysts increased their price target for ADM shares from 60 to 70.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company is set at 1.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADM in the course of the last twelve months was 12.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

ADM Stock Performance Analysis:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.79. With this latest performance, ADM shares gained by 9.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.66 for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.67, while it was recorded at 69.41 for the last single week of trading, and 63.47 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.65 and a Gross Margin at +7.81. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.75.

Return on Total Capital for ADM is now 7.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.28. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 55.27. Additionally, ADM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 43.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM] managed to generate an average of $45,334 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.37.Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

ADM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company go to 9.90%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $30,204 million, or 81.20% of ADM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 57,928,530, which is approximately 2.104% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; STATE FARM MUTUAL AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE CO, holding 46,796,552 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.2 billion in ADM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.73 billion in ADM stock with ownership of nearly 2.427% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 427 institutional holders increased their position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [NYSE:ADM] by around 29,363,539 shares. Additionally, 367 investors decreased positions by around 23,113,015 shares, while 187 investors held positions by with 389,289,662 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 441,766,216 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADM stock had 83 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,850,336 shares, while 95 institutional investors sold positions of 2,744,861 shares during the same period.