Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Ovintiv Inc. [OVV]. What else is Wall St. saying

Ovintiv Inc. [NYSE: OVV] closed the trading session at $38.33 on 01/26/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $37.75, while the highest price level was $40.40. The company report on January 19, 2022 that Ovintiv to Host its 2021 Fourth Quarter and Year-end Results Conference Call and Webcast on February 25, 2022.

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) (TSX: OVV) today announced plans to hold its 2021 fourth quarter and year-end results conference call at 9:00 a.m. MT, on Friday, February 25, 2022. The Company plans to release its financial and operating results after market close, Thursday, February 24, 2022. In addition to the release, supplemental slides and financial statements will be available on the Company’s website, located at www.ovintiv.com.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

To participate in the conference call, please dial 888-664-6383 (toll-free in North America) or 416-764-8650 (international) approximately 15 minutes prior to the call.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 13.74 percent and weekly performance of -2.32 percent. The stock has been moved at 47.31 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 12.74 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -2.86 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.07M shares, OVV reached to a volume of 3819445 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ovintiv Inc. [OVV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OVV shares is $49.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OVV stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Ovintiv Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Ovintiv Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $42, while Seaport Global Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on OVV stock. On August 24, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for OVV shares from 40 to 39.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ovintiv Inc. is set at 2.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for OVV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for OVV in the course of the last twelve months was 6.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

OVV stock trade performance evaluation

Ovintiv Inc. [OVV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.32. With this latest performance, OVV shares gained by 12.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 137.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OVV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.18 for Ovintiv Inc. [OVV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.42, while it was recorded at 37.86 for the last single week of trading, and 31.01 for the last 200 days.

Ovintiv Inc. [OVV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Ovintiv Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Ovintiv Inc. [OVV]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,355 million, or 74.10% of OVV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OVV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 27,251,860, which is approximately 0.175% of the company’s market cap and around 0.93% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 22,472,460 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $874.18 million in OVV stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $821.26 million in OVV stock with ownership of nearly -0.205% of the company’s market capitalization.

195 institutional holders increased their position in Ovintiv Inc. [NYSE:OVV] by around 20,053,665 shares. Additionally, 143 investors decreased positions by around 21,261,480 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 147,765,785 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 189,080,930 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OVV stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,121,678 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 2,944,696 shares during the same period.