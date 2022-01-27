VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] Is Currently 0.80 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

VICI Properties Inc. [NYSE: VICI] surged by $0.22 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $27.89 during the day while it closed the day at $27.72. The company report on January 19, 2022 that VICI Properties Announces Release Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results.

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) (“VICI Properties” or the “Company”) announced today that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The Company will host a conference call and audio webcast on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).

VICI Properties Inc. stock has also loss -1.35% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VICI stock has declined by -8.18% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -12.67% and lost -7.94% year-on date.

The market cap for VICI stock reached $17.68 billion, with 628.95 million shares outstanding and 627.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.56M shares, VICI reached a trading volume of 5078560 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VICI shares is $36.01 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VICI stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for VICI Properties Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2021, representing the official price target for VICI Properties Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $33, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on VICI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VICI Properties Inc. is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for VICI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for VICI in the course of the last twelve months was 73.81.

VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.35. With this latest performance, VICI shares dropped by -4.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VICI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.33 for VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.44, while it was recorded at 27.55 for the last single week of trading, and 30.06 for the last 200 days.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VICI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for VICI Properties Inc. go to 7.20%.

There are presently around $20,735 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VICI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 86,833,616, which is approximately 12.305% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 57,246,620 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.57 billion in VICI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.54 billion in VICI stock with ownership of nearly 14.459% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in VICI Properties Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 361 institutional holders increased their position in VICI Properties Inc. [NYSE:VICI] by around 139,071,037 shares. Additionally, 147 investors decreased positions by around 21,547,620 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 593,388,333 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 754,006,990 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VICI stock had 96 new institutional investments in for a total of 29,630,324 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 6,332,821 shares during the same period.