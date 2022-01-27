Vaccinex Inc. [VCNX] Stock trading around $1.11 per share: What’s Next?

Vaccinex Inc. [NASDAQ: VCNX] closed the trading session at $1.11 on 01/26/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.10, while the highest price level was $1.28. The company report on January 26, 2022 that Vaccinex Reports Two Complete Responses in First Three Patients Enrolled in the Phase 1b/2 KEYNOTE-B84 Study of Pepinemab in Combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Recurrent or Metastatic Head and Neck Cancer.

Vaccinex, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCNX, Vaccinex, the Company), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a differentiated approach to treating cancer and neurodegenerative disease through the inhibition of semaphorin 4D (SEMA4D), today reported positive interim response data in the Phase Ib segment of the KEYNOTE-B84 study of Vaccinex’s pepinemab in combination with Merck’s (known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada) anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (R/M HNSCC).

Among the three patients enrolled in the Phase1b safety segment of the study, two patients have been observed to experience a complete response (CR), as per RECIST v.1.1. Biomarker analysis revealed that tumors in both responders expressed low levels of PD-L1 biomarker (CPS<20), a subset of HNSCC patients who have historically low response rates to anti-PD-1/L1 antibodies administered as single agents. The stocks have a year to date performance of 6.73 percent and weekly performance of 1.83 percent. The stock has been moved at -55.42 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -6.72 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -41.88 percent over the most recent 3-months. If compared to the average trading volume of 197.66K shares, VCNX reached to a volume of 42239782 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Vaccinex Inc. [VCNX]:

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Vaccinex Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Ladenburg Thalmann raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 04, 2018, representing the official price target for Vaccinex Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vaccinex Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for VCNX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 39.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.42.

VCNX stock trade performance evaluation

Vaccinex Inc. [VCNX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.83. With this latest performance, VCNX shares dropped by -6.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VCNX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.62 for Vaccinex Inc. [VCNX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3425, while it was recorded at 1.0550 for the last single week of trading, and 2.0861 for the last 200 days.

Vaccinex Inc. [VCNX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vaccinex Inc. [VCNX] shares currently have an operating margin of -4532.96 and a Gross Margin at +50.56. Vaccinex Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4616.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vaccinex Inc. [VCNX] managed to generate an average of -$739,769 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.Vaccinex Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.90 and a Current Ratio set at 6.90.

Vaccinex Inc. [VCNX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2 million, or 35.50% of VCNX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VCNX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 623,182, which is approximately 3.756% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 395,522 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.4 million in VCNX stocks shares; and TELEMETRY INVESTMENTS, L.L.C., currently with $0.14 million in VCNX stock with ownership of nearly 10.417% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vaccinex Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Vaccinex Inc. [NASDAQ:VCNX] by around 97,166 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 143,870 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 1,313,890 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,554,926 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VCNX stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 34,419 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 75,553 shares during the same period.