Ur-Energy Inc. [URG] Revenue clocked in at $0.03 million, down -8.20% YTD: What’s Next?

Ur-Energy Inc. [AMEX: URG] slipped around -0.06 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $1.12 at the close of the session, down -5.08%. The company report on January 18, 2022 that Sidoti Winter Virtual Small Cap Investor Conference.

Presentation Times and Weblinks Released for Over 70 Presenting Companies.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ur-Energy Inc. stock is now -8.20% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. URG Stock saw the intraday high of $1.23 and lowest of $1.11 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.15, which means current price is +6.67% above from all time high which was touched on 01/05/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.11M shares, URG reached a trading volume of 4190823 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ur-Energy Inc. [URG]?

FBR Capital have made an estimate for Ur-Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 02, 2016. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 19, 2015, representing the official price target for Ur-Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $2.52, while Rodman & Renshaw analysts kept a Mkt Outperform rating on URG stock. On December 30, 2010, analysts increased their price target for URG shares from 3 to 4.25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ur-Energy Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for URG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8866.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.31.

How has URG stock performed recently?

Ur-Energy Inc. [URG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.68. With this latest performance, URG shares dropped by -18.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for URG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.02 for Ur-Energy Inc. [URG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3996, while it was recorded at 1.1680 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4455 for the last 200 days.

Ur-Energy Inc. [URG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ur-Energy Inc. [URG] shares currently have an operating margin of -160.43 and a Gross Margin at -97.90. Ur-Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -177.79.

Return on Total Capital for URG is now -26.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -29.81. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -39.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ur-Energy Inc. [URG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 38.80. Additionally, URG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 37.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ur-Energy Inc. [URG] managed to generate an average of -$1,983,114 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 781.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.Ur-Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 5.60.

Insider trade positions for Ur-Energy Inc. [URG]

There are presently around $69 million, or 22.10% of URG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of URG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,893,744, which is approximately -0.351% of the company’s market cap and around 2.94% of the total institutional ownership; CQS (US), LLC, holding 8,007,697 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.45 million in URG stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $8.41 million in URG stock with ownership of nearly 43.5% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ur-Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 53 institutional holders increased their position in Ur-Energy Inc. [AMEX:URG] by around 10,270,572 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 4,074,807 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 43,960,773 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 58,306,152 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. URG stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,853,503 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 345,555 shares during the same period.