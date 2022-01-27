Under Armour Inc. [UA] Stock trading around $15.50 per share: What’s Next?

Under Armour Inc. [NYSE: UA] slipped around -0.42 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $15.50 at the close of the session, down -2.64%. The company report on November 10, 2021 that Under Armour Selects AWS as Its Preferred Cloud Provider for SAP Environments.

One of the world’s leading athletic performance brands moves business-critical SAP workloads to AWS to increase reliability and scalability, and accelerate digital transformation.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Today, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), announced that Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA, UAA) has selected AWS as its preferred cloud provider for SAP to increase resilience, enhance security, and provide more significant insights across its business. The athletic performance brand completed the migration of its SAP environments to AWS earlier this year, providing the foundation for improving performance and visibility across its design, merchandising, planning, manufacturing, supply chain, and sales distribution channels. Under Armour will now integrate its SAP environments with AWS’s broad and deep set of technologies, including analytics, machine learning, compute, and storage. Powered by the world’s leading cloud, this modernization brings a range of AWS capabilities to fuel innovation in areas like 3D apparel and footwear design, digitally connected footwear and apparel, resource-efficient production, direct-to-consumer sales, and global wholesale distribution.

Under Armour Inc. stock is now -14.08% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. UA Stock saw the intraday high of $16.22 and lowest of $15.35 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 23.00, which means current price is +0.98% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.61M shares, UA reached a trading volume of 3596568 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Under Armour Inc. [UA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UA shares is $26.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UA stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Instinet have made an estimate for Under Armour Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Reduce, with their previous recommendation back on February 27, 2017. The new note on the price target was released on February 14, 2017, representing the official price target for Under Armour Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $33 to $28, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on UA stock. On October 26, 2016, analysts decreased their price target for UA shares from 49 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Under Armour Inc. is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for UA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.73.

How has UA stock performed recently?

Under Armour Inc. [UA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.73. With this latest performance, UA shares dropped by -12.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.21 for Under Armour Inc. [UA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.69, while it was recorded at 16.00 for the last single week of trading, and 18.94 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for Under Armour Inc. [UA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Under Armour Inc. go to 21.80%.

Insider trade positions for Under Armour Inc. [UA]

There are presently around $2,703 million, or 71.86% of UA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,474,916, which is approximately 4.376% of the company’s market cap and around 15.58% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 20,651,516 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $328.77 million in UA stocks shares; and ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C., currently with $313.03 million in UA stock with ownership of nearly 9.75% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Under Armour Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 167 institutional holders increased their position in Under Armour Inc. [NYSE:UA] by around 11,031,367 shares. Additionally, 134 investors decreased positions by around 14,189,449 shares, while 113 investors held positions by with 144,586,241 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 169,807,057 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UA stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,690,957 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 2,211,557 shares during the same period.