Tyme Technologies Inc. [TYME] Stock trading around $0.33 per share: What’s Next?

Tyme Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: TYME] price plunged by -37.46 percent to reach at -$0.2. The company report on January 26, 2022 that TYME Technologies, Inc. Provides Update on Precision Promise Trial in Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer.

— SM-88 with MPS arm of Phase 2/3 platform trial in metastatic pancreatic cancer discontinued for futility on primary endpoint of overall survival –.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

TYME Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: TYME) (the Company or TYME), an emerging biotechnology company developing cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs™), today announced the discontinuation of SM-88 with MPS in the Precision Promise trial in metastatic pancreatic cancer (mPDAC) upon learning from the trial sponsor, Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN), that it terminated the arm due to futility compared to the control of standard of care chemotherapy in second-line mPDAC. Based on the information provided by PanCAN, the overall survival for SM-88 with MPS in monotherapy was lower compared to standard of care chemotherapies with either Gemcitabine and Abraxane or modified FOLFIRINOX.

A sum of 9333216 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 970.93K shares. Tyme Technologies Inc. shares reached a high of $0.4028 and dropped to a low of $0.291 until finishing in the latest session at $0.33.

The average equity rating for TYME stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Tyme Technologies Inc. [TYME]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tyme Technologies Inc. is set at 0.06 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.44.

TYME Stock Performance Analysis:

Tyme Technologies Inc. [TYME] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -44.47. With this latest performance, TYME shares dropped by -49.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -72.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TYME stock in for the last two-week period is set at 18.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 13.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 23.24 for Tyme Technologies Inc. [TYME]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6902, while it was recorded at 0.4987 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0640 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tyme Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for TYME is now -44.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -47.95. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -47.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -41.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tyme Technologies Inc. [TYME] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.07. Additionally, TYME Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tyme Technologies Inc. [TYME] managed to generate an average of -$1,704,633 per employee.Tyme Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 16.20 and a Current Ratio set at 16.20.

Tyme Technologies Inc. [TYME] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5 million, or 9.20% of TYME stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TYME stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,840,642, which is approximately 0.098% of the company’s market cap and around 26.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,084,696 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.69 million in TYME stocks shares; and HEALTHCARE VALUE CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $0.66 million in TYME stock with ownership of nearly 33.333% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tyme Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in Tyme Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:TYME] by around 2,018,767 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 2,560,986 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 10,926,720 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,506,473 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TYME stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 756,341 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 474,514 shares during the same period.