Teck Resources Limited [TECK] is 12.25% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Teck Resources Limited [NYSE: TECK] traded at a high on 01/25/22, posting a 0.87 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $32.35. The company report on January 25, 2022 that Teck Media and Investor Webcast Advisory.

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) (“Teck”) President and Chief Executive Officer Don Lindsay will be participating in a fireside chat at the TD Securities Mining Conference on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 11:10 a.m. Eastern/8:10 a.m. Pacific time. The investor presentation will include information on company strategy, financial performance, and outlook for the company’s business units.

The presentation will be webcast through the following link at: https://www.veracast.com/webcasts/tds/mining2022/1z31z8.cfm.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4400757 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Teck Resources Limited stands at 4.05% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.32%.

The market cap for TECK stock reached $17.67 billion, with 532.50 million shares outstanding and 525.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.18M shares, TECK reached a trading volume of 4400757 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Teck Resources Limited [TECK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TECK shares is $44.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TECK stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Teck Resources Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Teck Resources Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teck Resources Limited is set at 1.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for TECK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.57.

How has TECK stock performed recently?

Teck Resources Limited [TECK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.30. With this latest performance, TECK shares gained by 14.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 49.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 65.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TECK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.60 for Teck Resources Limited [TECK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.76, while it was recorded at 32.97 for the last single week of trading, and 25.14 for the last 200 days.

Teck Resources Limited [TECK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Teck Resources Limited [TECK] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.02 and a Gross Margin at +13.12. Teck Resources Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.66.

Return on Total Capital for TECK is now 2.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Teck Resources Limited [TECK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 39.33. Additionally, TECK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 38.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Teck Resources Limited [TECK] managed to generate an average of -$86,400 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.Teck Resources Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Teck Resources Limited [TECK]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TECK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Teck Resources Limited go to 38.76%.

Insider trade positions for Teck Resources Limited [TECK]

There are presently around $8,305 million, or 68.30% of TECK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TECK stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 23,543,421, which is approximately 0.447% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 23,269,340 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $746.25 million in TECK stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $453.65 million in TECK stock with ownership of nearly 3.044% of the company’s market capitalization.

163 institutional holders increased their position in Teck Resources Limited [NYSE:TECK] by around 47,191,427 shares. Additionally, 131 investors decreased positions by around 27,399,557 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 184,380,324 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 258,971,308 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TECK stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,965,736 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 5,475,150 shares during the same period.