Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NOVA] Stock trading around $18.86 per share: What’s Next?

Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NYSE: NOVA] plunged by -$1.54 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $21.85 during the day while it closed the day at $18.86. The company report on January 26, 2022 that Sunnova Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (“Sunnova”) (NYSE: NOVA), a leading U.S. residential solar and energy storage service provider, announced today it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2021 results after the markets close on February 23, 2022, to be followed by a conference call to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on February 24, 2022.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 844-200-6205, or for international callers, 929-526-1599. The access code for the live call is 415855.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. stock has also loss -12.48% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NOVA stock has declined by -51.85% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -46.95% and lost -32.45% year-on date.

The market cap for NOVA stock reached $2.31 billion, with 112.16 million shares outstanding and 95.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.52M shares, NOVA reached a trading volume of 4811155 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NOVA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NOVA shares is $52.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NOVA stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Sunnova Energy International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Sunnova Energy International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Outperform rating on NOVA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunnova Energy International Inc. is set at 2.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for NOVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.33.

NOVA stock trade performance evaluation

Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NOVA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.48. With this latest performance, NOVA shares dropped by -28.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NOVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.05 for Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NOVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.62, while it was recorded at 20.64 for the last single week of trading, and 33.80 for the last 200 days.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NOVA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NOVA] shares currently have an operating margin of -22.25 and a Gross Margin at +53.34. Sunnova Energy International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -156.87.

Return on Total Capital for NOVA is now -1.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.32. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -31.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NOVA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 215.03. Additionally, NOVA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 57.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 203.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NOVA] managed to generate an average of -$640,315 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.Sunnova Energy International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NOVA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,441 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NOVA stocks are: ECP CONTROLCO, LLC with ownership of 16,911,664, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,037,967 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $245.57 million in NOVA stocks shares; and BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING S.A., currently with $222.6 million in NOVA stock with ownership of nearly 2.77% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sunnova Energy International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 118 institutional holders increased their position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NYSE:NOVA] by around 14,143,609 shares. Additionally, 88 investors decreased positions by around 9,031,273 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 96,483,921 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 119,658,803 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NOVA stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,349,222 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 2,275,303 shares during the same period.