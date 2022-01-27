Standard Lithium Ltd. [SLI] is -28.64% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Standard Lithium Ltd. [AMEX: SLI] traded at a high on 01/26/22, posting a 6.06 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $7.00. The company report on January 25, 2022 that Standard Lithium Signs Letter of Intent With Koch Minerals & Trading for Lithium Off-Take and Key Raw Material Procurement.

Key Points:.

Develop a market-based pricing mechanism for Koch Minerals & Trading to procure off-take at the Company’s South West Arkansas Project.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5074850 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Standard Lithium Ltd. stands at 10.07% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.42%.

The market cap for SLI stock reached $1.46 billion, with 143.40 million shares outstanding and 128.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.45M shares, SLI reached a trading volume of 5074850 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Standard Lithium Ltd. [SLI]?

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Standard Lithium Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Standard Lithium Ltd. is set at 0.71 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11.

How has SLI stock performed recently?

Standard Lithium Ltd. [SLI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.36. With this latest performance, SLI shares dropped by -25.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 129.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.07 for Standard Lithium Ltd. [SLI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.73, while it was recorded at 6.51 for the last single week of trading, and 6.74 for the last 200 days.

Standard Lithium Ltd. [SLI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for SLI is now -42.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -41.66. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -43.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -38.58.

Standard Lithium Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.80 and a Current Ratio set at 11.80.

Insider trade positions for Standard Lithium Ltd. [SLI]

There are presently around $82 million, or 19.77% of SLI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLI stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 5,095,033, which is approximately -20.051% of the company’s market cap and around 4.33% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 3,663,986 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.18 million in SLI stocks shares; and LONESTAR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $5.94 million in SLI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Standard Lithium Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 50 institutional holders increased their position in Standard Lithium Ltd. [AMEX:SLI] by around 7,340,217 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 1,319,120 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 3,795,845 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,455,182 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SLI stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,335,117 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 16,440 shares during the same period.