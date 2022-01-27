Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I [DNAA] is -1.31% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I [NASDAQ: DNAA] gained 1.87% or 0.18 points to close at $9.80 with a heavy trading volume of 11464178 shares. The company report on January 26, 2022 that Akili Interactive, a Leader in Digital Medicine, to Become Publicly Traded Through Combination with Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I.

Akili’s leading digital therapeutic platform combines science and technology to address cognitive impairments in patients, reimagining how central nervous system medicines are designed, developed, and delivered.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Transaction will support commercial launch of EndeavorRx®, a first-of-its-kind, FDA-cleared and CE-marked prescription digital therapeutic for pediatric ADHD, as well as advance clinical development pipeline across multiple neuropsychiatric diseases, including expanded ADHD populations, multiple sclerosis, autism, and depression.

It opened the trading session at $9.81, the shares rose to $9.85 and dropped to $9.78, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DNAA points out that the company has recorded -0.51% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -2.19% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 96.55K shares, DNAA reached to a volume of 11464178 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Trading performance analysis for DNAA stock

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I [DNAA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.31. With this latest performance, DNAA shares dropped by -1.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.51% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNAA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.40 for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I [DNAA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.89, while it was recorded at 9.69 for the last single week of trading.

An analysis of insider ownership at Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I [DNAA]

37 institutional holders increased their position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I [NASDAQ:DNAA] by around 3,201,432 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 3,445,942 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 16,112,998 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,760,372 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DNAA stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,212,650 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 1,106,322 shares during the same period.