SentinelOne Inc. [S] Revenue clocked in at $169.00 million, down -20.92% YTD: What’s Next?

SentinelOne Inc. [NYSE: S] jumped around 0.67 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $39.93 at the close of the session, up 1.71%. The company report on January 25, 2022 that KPMG LLP Utilizes SentinelOne for Cyber Incident Response Services.

SentinelOne (NYSE: S), an autonomous cybersecurity platform company, today announced that KPMG LLP’s (KPMG) Cyber Response Services team will use SentinelOne’s Singularity XDR platform to accelerate investigations and response to cyberattacks. KPMG is also leveraging SentinelOne for compromise assessments across its customer portfolio.

“The magnitude of cyber incidents that we encounter requires a combination of leading technology and strategic services to effectively mitigate risk,” said David Nides, Principal, KPMG. “These incidents come with high pressure, compressed timelines, and the potential for significant financial and reputational losses. SentinelOne’s Singularity XDR platform can help accelerate the identification of and response to advanced threats.”.

SentinelOne Inc. stock is now -20.92% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. S Stock saw the intraday high of $44.80 and lowest of $39.60 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 78.53, which means current price is +11.23% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.58M shares, S reached a trading volume of 4547241 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SentinelOne Inc. [S]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for S shares is $66.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on S stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for SentinelOne Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $80 to $60. The new note on the price target was released on December 08, 2021, representing the official price target for SentinelOne Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $79 to $75, while UBS kept a Buy rating on S stock. On December 08, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for S shares from 82 to 65.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SentinelOne Inc. is set at 3.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for S stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 65.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.98.

How has S stock performed recently?

SentinelOne Inc. [S] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.50. With this latest performance, S shares dropped by -24.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.84% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for S stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.48 for SentinelOne Inc. [S]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.77, while it was recorded at 40.53 for the last single week of trading.

SentinelOne Inc. [S]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SentinelOne Inc. [S] shares currently have an operating margin of -124.14 and a Gross Margin at +57.73. SentinelOne Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -126.35.

Return on Total Capital for S is now -67.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -69.93. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -84.52, with Return on Assets sitting at -37.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SentinelOne Inc. [S] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.00. Additionally, S Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SentinelOne Inc. [S] managed to generate an average of -$138,321 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.SentinelOne Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.60 and a Current Ratio set at 8.60.

Insider trade positions for SentinelOne Inc. [S]

There are presently around $4,490 million, or 74.10% of S stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of S stocks are: INSIGHT HOLDINGS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 34,443,674, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; THIRD POINT LLC, holding 26,712,482 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.05 billion in S stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $515.0 million in S stock with ownership of nearly 387.948% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SentinelOne Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 113 institutional holders increased their position in SentinelOne Inc. [NYSE:S] by around 23,923,553 shares. Additionally, 107 investors decreased positions by around 11,550,741 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 78,886,445 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 114,360,739 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. S stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,105,549 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 7,657,993 shares during the same period.