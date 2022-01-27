Root Inc. [ROOT] moved down -8.99: Why It’s Important

Root Inc. [NASDAQ: ROOT] price plunged by -8.99 percent to reach at -$0.17. The company report on January 26, 2022 that Root Announces Closing of New Term Loan Facility with BlackRock.

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT), the parent company of Root Insurance Company, announced the successful completion of a new term loan facility with BlackRock Financial Management Inc., on behalf of funds and accounts under its management, and its affiliates and co-investor (collectively “BlackRock”). The five-year, $300 million term loan will carry an interest rate of term SOFR + 9%. In conjunction with the term loan, Root issued BlackRock warrants equal to 2% of all issued and outstanding shares on a diluted basis at an exercise price of $9.00 per share which carry an expiration date of the earlier of the maturity of the term loan or the full cash repayment of the term loan.

“We are pleased with the successful execution of this new term facility. It accomplished several important objectives including extending our debt maturity and further enhancing our liquidity position with a partner focused on the long-term success of Root,” said Root Co-Founder and CEO Alex Timm. “We are executing on a disciplined strategy to create enduring value through strong underwriting results, the development of our embedded product, and prudent capital management.”.

A sum of 5736859 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.30M shares. Root Inc. shares reached a high of $1.99 and dropped to a low of $1.70 until finishing in the latest session at $1.72.

The one-year ROOT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 70.45. The average equity rating for ROOT stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Root Inc. [ROOT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROOT shares is $5.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROOT stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Root Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $5 to $3. The new note on the price target was released on November 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Root Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Peer Perform rating on ROOT stock. On August 13, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for ROOT shares from 16 to 7.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Root Inc. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROOT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.75.

ROOT Stock Performance Analysis:

Root Inc. [ROOT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -27.73. With this latest performance, ROOT shares dropped by -44.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -77.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROOT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 18.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 12.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 23.66 for Root Inc. [ROOT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.2838, while it was recorded at 1.9360 for the last single week of trading, and 6.6435 for the last 200 days.

ROOT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ROOT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Root Inc. go to 31.20%.

Root Inc. [ROOT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $109 million, or 45.40% of ROOT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ROOT stocks are: DRAGONEER INVESTMENT GROUP, LLC with ownership of 9,259,259, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; SILVER LAKE GROUP, L.L.C., holding 9,259,259 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.5 million in ROOT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $14.48 million in ROOT stock with ownership of nearly 34.871% of the company’s market capitalization.

61 institutional holders increased their position in Root Inc. [NASDAQ:ROOT] by around 14,309,888 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 17,055,670 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 26,103,701 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 57,469,259 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ROOT stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,689,207 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 14,171,456 shares during the same period.