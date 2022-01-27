Robert W. Baird slashes price target on Workday Inc. [WDAY] – find out why.

Workday Inc. [NASDAQ: WDAY] plunged by -$11.07 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $225.04. The company report on January 20, 2022 that Workday Global CFO Survey: Finance Chiefs Reveal Top Priorities for Future-Proofing Teams.

Technology Strategy Emerges as Critical to CFOs’ People Strategy as They Look to Build and Re-Skill Finance Teams for the Future, Survey Finds.

Workday Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources, today published the results of its latest chief financial officer (CFO) survey, which focuses on examining how finance leaders are growing and developing their teams, as well as what investments are needed, to meet the evolving demands of the finance function. The study reveals CFOs are eager to invest in technologies to help retain and attract talent, and a marked shift in the skills they’re seeking in finance workers as they future-proof their teams.

Workday Inc. stock has also loss -9.79% of its value over the past 7 days. However, WDAY stock has declined by -20.41% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -3.99% and lost -17.62% year-on date.

The market cap for WDAY stock reached $57.65 billion, with 248.47 million shares outstanding and 191.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.81M shares, WDAY reached a trading volume of 4713729 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Workday Inc. [WDAY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WDAY shares is $327.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WDAY stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Workday Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $295 to $360. The new note on the price target was released on November 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Workday Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $310 to $360, while Needham kept a Buy rating on WDAY stock. On November 19, 2021, analysts increased their price target for WDAY shares from 300 to 320.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Workday Inc. is set at 10.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for WDAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for WDAY in the course of the last twelve months was 40.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

WDAY stock trade performance evaluation

Workday Inc. [WDAY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.79. With this latest performance, WDAY shares dropped by -19.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WDAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.57 for Workday Inc. [WDAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 268.59, while it was recorded at 241.25 for the last single week of trading, and 254.74 for the last 200 days.

Workday Inc. [WDAY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Workday Inc. [WDAY] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.50 and a Gross Margin at +72.41. Workday Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.57.

Return on Total Capital for WDAY is now -4.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.00. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Workday Inc. [WDAY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 68.28. Additionally, WDAY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 31.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Workday Inc. [WDAY] managed to generate an average of -$22,594 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.Workday Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Workday Inc. [WDAY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WDAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Workday Inc. go to 15.79%.

Workday Inc. [WDAY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $40,885 million, or 92.90% of WDAY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WDAY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,770,549, which is approximately 1.535% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,235,329 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.65 billion in WDAY stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $2.14 billion in WDAY stock with ownership of nearly 26.396% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Workday Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 443 institutional holders increased their position in Workday Inc. [NASDAQ:WDAY] by around 18,152,158 shares. Additionally, 289 investors decreased positions by around 15,039,221 shares, while 142 investors held positions by with 139,967,457 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 173,158,836 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WDAY stock had 96 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,784,391 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 2,038,686 shares during the same period.