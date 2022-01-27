RBC Capital Mkts slashes price target on F5 Inc. [FFIV] – find out why.

F5 Inc. [NASDAQ: FFIV] traded at a low on 01/26/22, posting a -8.43 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $202.49. The company report on January 25, 2022 that F5 Reports 10% First Quarter Revenue Growth Led by Strong Software Demand.

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) today announced financial results for its fiscal first quarter ended December 31, 2021.

“Our customers’ need to grow and evolve the applications that support and drive their businesses led to strong demand for F5’s application security and delivery solutions, fueling 10% revenue growth in our first quarter,” said François Locoh-Donou, F5’s President and CEO. “Demand for software solutions was particularly strong, with non-GAAP software revenue growing 47% compared to the same period in the prior year.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5196471 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of F5 Inc. stands at 5.23% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.10%.

The market cap for FFIV stock reached $12.71 billion, with 60.52 million shares outstanding and 57.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 489.71K shares, FFIV reached a trading volume of 5196471 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FFIV shares is $254.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FFIV stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for F5 Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI dropped their target price from $275 to $255. The new note on the price target was released on January 26, 2022, representing the official price target for F5 Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $278 to $270, while Credit Suisse kept a Outperform rating on FFIV stock. On January 26, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for FFIV shares from 215 to 210.

The Average True Range (ATR) for F5 Inc. is set at 8.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for FFIV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for FFIV in the course of the last twelve months was 20.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

F5 Inc. [FFIV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.12. With this latest performance, FFIV shares dropped by -16.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FFIV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.43 for F5 Inc. [FFIV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 232.12, while it was recorded at 219.67 for the last single week of trading, and 206.76 for the last 200 days.

F5 Inc. [FFIV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and F5 Inc. [FFIV] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.13 and a Gross Margin at +79.46. F5 Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.72.

Return on Total Capital for FFIV is now 14.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.14. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.43, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, F5 Inc. [FFIV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.31. Additionally, FFIV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 27.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, F5 Inc. [FFIV] managed to generate an average of $51,268 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.54.F5 Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for F5 Inc. [FFIV]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FFIV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for F5 Inc. go to 12.80%.

Insider trade positions for F5 Inc. [FFIV]

There are presently around $12,425 million, or 99.30% of FFIV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FFIV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,632,020, which is approximately 1.346% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 5,739,946 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.27 billion in FFIV stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.09 billion in FFIV stock with ownership of nearly -2.016% of the company’s market capitalization.

247 institutional holders increased their position in F5 Inc. [NASDAQ:FFIV] by around 2,986,148 shares. Additionally, 245 investors decreased positions by around 2,879,845 shares, while 87 investors held positions by with 50,322,065 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 56,188,058 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FFIV stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 913,297 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 375,120 shares during the same period.