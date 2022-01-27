Raymond James lifts MFA Financial Inc. [MFA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

MFA Financial Inc. [NYSE: MFA] stock went on a downward path that fall over 0.00% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.32%. The company report on January 26, 2022 that MFA Financial, Inc. Included in 2022 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index.

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE: MFA) today announced that it is one of 418 companies across 45 countries and regions to join the 2022 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI), a modified market capitalization-weighted index that aims to track the performance of public companies committed to transparency in gender-data reporting. This reference index measures gender equality across five pillars: female leadership & talent pipeline, equal pay & gender pay parity, inclusive culture, anti-sexual harassment policies, and pro-women brand.

The 2022 GEI expands globally to represent 45 countries and regions, including firms headquartered in Colombia and Uruguay for the first time. Member companies represent a variety of sectors, including financials, technology and utilities, which collectively have the highest company representation in the index.

Over the last 12 months, MFA stock rose by 18.25%. The one-year MFA Financial Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.88. The average equity rating for MFA stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.01 billion, with 440.89 million shares outstanding and 438.29 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.37M shares, MFA stock reached a trading volume of 5138067 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on MFA Financial Inc. [MFA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MFA shares is $4.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MFA stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for MFA Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 08, 2021, representing the official price target for MFA Financial Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MFA Financial Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for MFA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.17.

MFA Stock Performance Analysis:

MFA Financial Inc. [MFA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.32. With this latest performance, MFA shares dropped by -4.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MFA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.66 for MFA Financial Inc. [MFA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.53, while it was recorded at 4.44 for the last single week of trading, and 4.55 for the last 200 days.

Insight into MFA Financial Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MFA Financial Inc. [MFA] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.75 and a Gross Margin at +82.34. MFA Financial Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -297.22.

Return on Total Capital for MFA is now 0.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MFA Financial Inc. [MFA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 171.77. Additionally, MFA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 62.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 171.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MFA Financial Inc. [MFA] managed to generate an average of -$11,923,140 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.

MFA Financial Inc. [MFA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,204 million, or 64.20% of MFA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MFA stocks are: STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP MANAGEMENT, L.L.C. with ownership of 42,554,179, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.59% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 41,370,570 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $184.93 million in MFA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $175.29 million in MFA stock with ownership of nearly -3.194% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MFA Financial Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 92 institutional holders increased their position in MFA Financial Inc. [NYSE:MFA] by around 18,135,324 shares. Additionally, 101 investors decreased positions by around 15,212,196 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 235,989,887 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 269,337,407 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MFA stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,891,423 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 1,613,086 shares during the same period.