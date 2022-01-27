PBF Energy Inc. [PBF] Revenue clocked in at $22.66 billion, up 22.82% YTD: What’s Next?

PBF Energy Inc. [NYSE: PBF] price plunged by -6.13 percent to reach at -$1.04. The company report on December 23, 2021 that PBF Energy Announces Appointment of Paul Donahue as Director.

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) announced that Paul Donahue has been elected as an independent director effective January 1, 2022.

Thomas J. Nimbley, Chairman of the Board and CEO, commented, “We are very pleased to have Paul join the PBF Energy Board of Directors. He is an accomplished executive and leader with over 33 years of experience in finance and investing, with extensive energy industry experience and will be a significant addition to the Board.”.

A sum of 4560512 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.21M shares. PBF Energy Inc. shares reached a high of $17.45 and dropped to a low of $15.73 until finishing in the latest session at $15.93.

The one-year PBF stock forecast points to a potential downside of -5.92. The average equity rating for PBF stock is currently 3.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on PBF Energy Inc. [PBF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PBF shares is $15.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PBF stock is a recommendation set at 3.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for PBF Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on September 07, 2021, representing the official price target for PBF Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10.50 to $8, while Wells Fargo kept a Underweight rating on PBF stock. On July 27, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for PBF shares from 17 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PBF Energy Inc. is set at 1.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for PBF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for PBF in the course of the last twelve months was 4.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

PBF Stock Performance Analysis:

PBF Energy Inc. [PBF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.13. With this latest performance, PBF shares gained by 23.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 68.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 44.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PBF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.66 for PBF Energy Inc. [PBF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.02, while it was recorded at 16.19 for the last single week of trading, and 13.42 for the last 200 days.

Insight into PBF Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PBF Energy Inc. [PBF] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.71 and a Gross Margin at -11.15. PBF Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.21.

Return on Total Capital for PBF is now -27.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -22.32. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -59.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PBF Energy Inc. [PBF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 339.55. Additionally, PBF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 333.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 75.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PBF Energy Inc. [PBF] managed to generate an average of -$373,425 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 22.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.54.PBF Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

PBF Energy Inc. [PBF] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,404 million, or 71.80% of PBF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PBF stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,904,787, which is approximately -4.401% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,912,457 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $185.18 million in PBF stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $184.35 million in PBF stock with ownership of nearly 19.746% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PBF Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 79 institutional holders increased their position in PBF Energy Inc. [NYSE:PBF] by around 9,758,243 shares. Additionally, 104 investors decreased positions by around 9,310,787 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 63,663,224 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 82,732,254 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PBF stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,860,804 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 4,377,466 shares during the same period.