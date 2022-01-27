OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI] Stock trading around $1.40 per share: What’s Next?

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: OGI] slipped around -0.06 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $1.40 at the close of the session, down -4.11%. The company report on January 11, 2022 that Organigram Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results.

$30.4 million net revenue represents a record for the Company as it solidifies #4 market share position nationally among Canadian LPs.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. stock is now -20.00% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. OGI Stock saw the intraday high of $1.45 and lowest of $1.35 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 6.45, which means current price is +7.69% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.65M shares, OGI reached a trading volume of 4625608 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI]?

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 11, 2021, representing the official price target for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for OGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.40.

How has OGI stock performed recently?

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.68. With this latest performance, OGI shares dropped by -30.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.97 for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8599, while it was recorded at 1.4720 for the last single week of trading, and 2.4124 for the last 200 days.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

OrganiGram Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.80 and a Current Ratio set at 8.40.

Insider trade positions for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI]

There are presently around $64 million, or 14.89% of OGI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OGI stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 26,338,475, which is approximately 11.704% of the company’s market cap and around 19.63% of the total institutional ownership; MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., holding 4,857,318 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.09 million in OGI stocks shares; and D. E. SHAW & CO., INC., currently with $1.62 million in OGI stock with ownership of nearly 203.933% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in OrganiGram Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 44 institutional holders increased their position in OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:OGI] by around 7,476,893 shares. Additionally, 53 investors decreased positions by around 4,745,950 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 31,577,132 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,799,975 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OGI stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 980,741 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 1,277,224 shares during the same period.