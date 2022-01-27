Navient Corporation [NAVI] fell -23.82% so far this year. What now?

Navient Corporation [NASDAQ: NAVI] stock went on a downward path that fall over -12.72% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -19.62%. The company report on January 26, 2022 that Sallie Mae Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Financial Results.

Fourth-Quarter GAAP Net Income Attributable to Common Stock of $305 Million, $1.04 Per Diluted Share; Full-Year 2021 GAAP Net Income Attributable to Common Stock of $1.2 Billion, $3.61 Per Diluted Share.

Fourth-Quarter Non-GAAP “Core Earnings” Net Income Attributable to Common Stock of $306 Million, $1.05 Per Diluted Share; Full-Year 2021 Non-GAAP “Core Earnings” Net Income Attributable to Common Stock of $1.2 Billion, $3.67 Per Diluted Share.

Over the last 12 months, NAVI stock rose by 44.85%. The one-year Navient Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.13. The average equity rating for NAVI stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.73 billion, with 165.00 million shares outstanding and 149.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.84M shares, NAVI stock reached a trading volume of 6319960 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Navient Corporation [NAVI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NAVI shares is $21.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NAVI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Navient Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Seaport Global Securities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on September 30, 2021, representing the official price target for Navient Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $19 to $21, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on NAVI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Navient Corporation is set at 0.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for NAVI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for NAVI in the course of the last twelve months was 4.60.

NAVI Stock Performance Analysis:

Navient Corporation [NAVI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.62. With this latest performance, NAVI shares dropped by -24.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 44.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NAVI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 18.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 11.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 24.97 for Navient Corporation [NAVI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.69, while it was recorded at 18.37 for the last single week of trading, and 19.92 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Navient Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Navient Corporation [NAVI] shares currently have an operating margin of +75.99 and a Gross Margin at +80.81. Navient Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.15.

Return on Total Capital for NAVI is now 3.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.54. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Navient Corporation [NAVI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3,450.27. Additionally, NAVI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 97.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 96.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2,899.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 81.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Navient Corporation [NAVI] managed to generate an average of $74,101 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.

NAVI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NAVI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Navient Corporation go to 7.42%.

Navient Corporation [NAVI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,381 million, or 88.40% of NAVI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NAVI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 19,077,353, which is approximately -7.92% of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,175,765 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $318.1 million in NAVI stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $242.21 million in NAVI stock with ownership of nearly -1.79% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Navient Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 94 institutional holders increased their position in Navient Corporation [NASDAQ:NAVI] by around 5,166,269 shares. Additionally, 160 investors decreased positions by around 24,230,396 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 99,170,804 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 128,567,469 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NAVI stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,864,441 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 2,022,015 shares during the same period.