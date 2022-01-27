Morgan Stanley lifts Zoetis Inc. [ZTS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Zoetis Inc. [NYSE: ZTS] slipped around -5.41 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $189.84 at the close of the session, down -2.77%. The company report on January 13, 2022 that Zoetis Announces FDA Approval of Solensia™ (frunevetmab injection) to Control Osteoarthritis Pain in Cats.

Solensia™ is the first and only injectable monoclonal antibody (mAb) treatment for feline OA pain approved in the United States.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Monthly administration of Solensia controls OA pain by targeting Nerve Growth Factor (NGF), a key driver in OA pain.

Zoetis Inc. stock is now -22.21% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ZTS Stock saw the intraday high of $196.12 and lowest of $188.70 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 249.27, which means current price is +0.60% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.84M shares, ZTS reached a trading volume of 4413109 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Zoetis Inc. [ZTS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZTS shares is $248.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZTS stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Zoetis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 18, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 18, 2021, representing the official price target for Zoetis Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $206, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on ZTS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zoetis Inc. is set at 5.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZTS in the course of the last twelve months was 67.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.30.

How has ZTS stock performed recently?

Zoetis Inc. [ZTS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.35. With this latest performance, ZTS shares dropped by -22.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 19.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 12.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.81 for Zoetis Inc. [ZTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 222.82, while it was recorded at 197.49 for the last single week of trading, and 200.73 for the last 200 days.

Zoetis Inc. [ZTS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zoetis Inc. [ZTS] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.99 and a Gross Margin at +66.79. Zoetis Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.54.

Return on Total Capital for ZTS is now 22.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.93. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 50.58, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zoetis Inc. [ZTS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 196.39. Additionally, ZTS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 179.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zoetis Inc. [ZTS] managed to generate an average of $144,956 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.Zoetis Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

Earnings analysis for Zoetis Inc. [ZTS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZTS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zoetis Inc. go to 13.57%.

Insider trade positions for Zoetis Inc. [ZTS]

There are presently around $83,680 million, or 93.10% of ZTS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZTS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 38,887,998, which is approximately 1.939% of the company’s market cap and around 0.23% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 37,281,849 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.28 billion in ZTS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.8 billion in ZTS stock with ownership of nearly 0.606% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zoetis Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 715 institutional holders increased their position in Zoetis Inc. [NYSE:ZTS] by around 20,283,163 shares. Additionally, 599 investors decreased positions by around 18,304,906 shares, while 249 investors held positions by with 389,988,127 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 428,576,196 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZTS stock had 128 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,746,440 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 360,479 shares during the same period.