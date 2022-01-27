Morgan Stanley lifts Olaplex Holdings Inc. [OLPX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Olaplex Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: OLPX] traded at a low on 01/26/22, posting a -3.79 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $20.54. The company report on November 30, 2021 that Olaplex, Inc. Announces Participation in the Morgan Stanley Virtual Global Consumer & Retail Conference.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (“OLAPLEX”), today announced that members of its management team will hold investor meetings and participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Virtual Global Consumer & Retail Conference on December 1, 2021.

The fireside chat portion of the conference will be held at 9:30am EST. A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available online at https://ir.olaplex.com/. A replay of the webcast will remain available on the website for 90 days.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4444797 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Olaplex Holdings Inc. stands at 9.62% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.12%.

The market cap for OLPX stock reached $14.17 billion, with 648.12 million shares outstanding and 646.33 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.04M shares, OLPX reached a trading volume of 4444797 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Olaplex Holdings Inc. [OLPX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OLPX shares is $34.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OLPX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Olaplex Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Olaplex Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $34, while Telsey Advisory Group analysts kept a Outperform rating on OLPX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Olaplex Holdings Inc. is set at 1.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for OLPX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 26.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 29.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18.

How has OLPX stock performed recently?

Olaplex Holdings Inc. [OLPX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.05.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OLPX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.70 for Olaplex Holdings Inc. [OLPX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.42, while it was recorded at 20.40 for the last single week of trading.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. [OLPX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Olaplex Holdings Inc. [OLPX] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.35 and a Gross Margin at +49.52. Olaplex Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.92.

Return on Total Capital for OLPX is now 15.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.02. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Olaplex Holdings Inc. [OLPX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 146.13. Additionally, OLPX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 142.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.83.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 24.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Olaplex Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

Earnings analysis for Olaplex Holdings Inc. [OLPX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OLPX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Olaplex Holdings Inc. go to 37.30%.

Insider trade positions for Olaplex Holdings Inc. [OLPX]

There are presently around $12,408 million, or 99.30% of OLPX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OLPX stocks are: ADVENT INTERNATIONAL CORP/MA with ownership of 509,775,426, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 9,093,447 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $194.15 million in OLPX stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $148.74 million in OLPX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Olaplex Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 135 institutional holders increased their position in Olaplex Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:OLPX] by around 581,178,333 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 581,178,333 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OLPX stock had 135 new institutional investments in for a total of 581,178,333 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.