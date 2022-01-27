Market cap of Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] reaches 11.64B – now what?

Teladoc Health Inc. [NYSE: TDOC] closed the trading session at $69.58 on 01/26/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $68.51, while the highest price level was $76.22. The company report on January 5, 2022 that Teladoc Health to Participate in J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE: TDOC), the global leader in whole-person virtual care, announced today that Jason Gorevic, chief executive officer, and Mala Murthy, chief financial officer, will participate in the J.P Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 10, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. ET. A live audio webcast and replay of the presentation will be available at http://ir.teladochealth.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations/.

About Teladoc HealthTeladoc Health empowers all people everywhere to live their healthiest lives by transforming the healthcare experience. As the world leader in whole-person virtual care, Teladoc Health uses proprietary health signals and personalized interactions to drive better health outcomes across the full continuum of care, at every stage in a person’s health journey. Ranked best in KLAS for Virtual Care Platforms in 2020 and #1 among direct-to-consumer telehealth providers in the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Telehealth Satisfaction Study, Teladoc Health leverages more than a decade of expertise and data-driven insights to meet the growing virtual care needs of consumers and healthcare professionals. For more information, please visit www.teladochealth.com or follow @TeladocHealth on Twitter.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -24.22 percent and weekly performance of -7.85 percent. The stock has been moved at -54.17 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -25.61 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -50.76 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.33M shares, TDOC reached to a volume of 4579244 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TDOC shares is $144.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TDOC stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Teladoc Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 02, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Teladoc Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $142 to $135, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on TDOC stock. On October 28, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for TDOC shares from 291 to 183.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teladoc Health Inc. is set at 5.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for TDOC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.94.

TDOC stock trade performance evaluation

Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.85. With this latest performance, TDOC shares dropped by -25.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TDOC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.20 for Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 94.30, while it was recorded at 73.17 for the last single week of trading, and 135.38 for the last 200 days.

Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] shares currently have an operating margin of -37.42 and a Gross Margin at +57.92. Teladoc Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -44.35.

Return on Total Capital for TDOC is now -4.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.16. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.74, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.30. Additionally, TDOC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] managed to generate an average of -$110,258 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.Teladoc Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $9,436 million, or 81.00% of TDOC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TDOC stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 16,459,812, which is approximately 2.765% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,010,070 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $905.24 million in TDOC stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $756.83 million in TDOC stock with ownership of nearly 23.528% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Teladoc Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 342 institutional holders increased their position in Teladoc Health Inc. [NYSE:TDOC] by around 16,889,086 shares. Additionally, 369 investors decreased positions by around 9,261,393 shares, while 148 investors held positions by with 109,467,020 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 135,617,499 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TDOC stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,816,439 shares, while 125 institutional investors sold positions of 806,706 shares during the same period.