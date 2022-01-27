Market cap of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] reaches 4.72B – now what?

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [NYSE: SPR] price plunged by -3.28 percent to reach at -$1.47. The company report on January 26, 2022 that Spirit AeroSystems Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) today announced its board of directors declared a regular quarterly $0.01 per share cash dividend on its outstanding common stock. The dividend is payable on April 8, 2022, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 18, 2022.

A sum of 3515903 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.79M shares. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $46.45 and dropped to a low of $42.88 until finishing in the latest session at $43.29.

The one-year SPR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.16. The average equity rating for SPR stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPR shares is $59.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPR stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $53 to $66, while Bernstein kept a Outperform rating on SPR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. is set at 2.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.13.

SPR Stock Performance Analysis:

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.80. With this latest performance, SPR shares dropped by -1.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.69 for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.16, while it was recorded at 44.83 for the last single week of trading, and 44.03 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] shares currently have an operating margin of -19.14 and a Gross Margin at -11.95. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -25.56.

Return on Total Capital for SPR is now -13.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.83. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -66.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 460.68. Additionally, SPR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 420.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 74.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] managed to generate an average of -$60,021 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,442 million, or 75.90% of SPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,307,088, which is approximately -0.313% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,055,588 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $218.86 million in SPR stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $183.2 million in SPR stock with ownership of nearly 43.343% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 143 institutional holders increased their position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [NYSE:SPR] by around 11,951,597 shares. Additionally, 139 investors decreased positions by around 12,234,735 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 55,335,413 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 79,521,745 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPR stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,779,398 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 1,550,822 shares during the same period.