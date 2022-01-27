Market cap of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional [SID] reaches 6.85B – now what?

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional [NYSE: SID] surged by $0.1 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $4.91 during the day while it closed the day at $4.75. The company report on June 11, 2021 that CSN Announces Settlement of Tender Offer for Any and All 2023 Notes.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (“CSN”) (NYSE: SID) announces that the cash tender offer by its Luxembourg finance subsidiary, CSN Resources S.A. (“CSN Resources”), for any and all of its outstanding 7.625% Senior Unsecured Guaranteed Notes due 2023 (the “Notes”) (144A CUSIP / ISIN 12644VAB4 / US12644VAB45 and Reg S CUSIP / ISIN L21779AC4 / USL21779AC45), fully, unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by CSN, expired on June 8 at 5:00 p.m., New York City time (the “Expiration Time”). At the Expiration Time, valid tenders had been received with respect to US$421,058,000 in aggregate principal amount of Notes, representing 45.52% of the Notes outstanding.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

CSN Resources today accepted and made payment for all Notes that at or prior to the Expiration Time were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn. Holders of Notes who validly tendered and did not validly withdraw their Notes at or prior to the Expiration Time will receive US$1,038.13 per US$1,000 principal amount of Notes, plus accrued and unpaid interest from the last interest payment date to, but not including, June 11, 2021.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional stock has also loss -0.84% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SID stock has inclined by 9.10% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -46.12% and gained 7.88% year-on date.

The market cap for SID stock reached $6.85 billion, with 1.38 billion shares outstanding and 655.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.65M shares, SID reached a trading volume of 4948700 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Companhia Siderurgica Nacional [SID]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SID shares is $6.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SID stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for SID stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for SID in the course of the last twelve months was 3.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

SID stock trade performance evaluation

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional [SID] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.84. With this latest performance, SID shares gained by 9.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SID stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.67 for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional [SID]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.28, while it was recorded at 4.71 for the last single week of trading, and 6.62 for the last 200 days.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional [SID]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional [SID] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SID. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional go to 3.91%.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional [SID]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $183 million, or 3.00% of SID stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SID stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,454,829, which is approximately -1.617% of the company’s market cap and around 54.50% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 5,173,347 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.06 million in SID stocks shares; and ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, currently with $22.22 million in SID stock with ownership of nearly 32.863% of the company’s market capitalization.

74 institutional holders increased their position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional [NYSE:SID] by around 8,185,588 shares. Additionally, 71 investors decreased positions by around 9,419,116 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 21,694,579 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 39,299,283 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SID stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 939,797 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 5,950,570 shares during the same period.