Market cap of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited [CP] reaches 63.03B – now what?

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited [NYSE: CP] gained 0.23% on the last trading session, reaching $73.78 price per share at the time. The company report on January 19, 2022 that CP named top performing freight transportation company on Corporate Knights 2022 Global 100 Index.

Canadian Pacific (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) is proud to announce that, for the first time, it has been included on the Corporate Knights Global 100 Index, an annual ranking of the most sustainable corporations in the world. CP ranked 34th overall on the 2022 index and was the top performing freight transportation company evaluated globally.

“We are honored to be recognized by Corporate Knights as a global leader in sustainability and the top-ranked company in the freight transportation sector,” said Keith Creel, CP President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are proud to be a sustainably-driven company and industry leader, and know there is more work to be done on our journey. We will continue to challenge ourselves to look for innovative approaches to advance our sustainability performance.”.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited represents 666.90 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $63.03 billion with the latest information. CP stock price has been found in the range of $73.4455 to $75.28.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.11M shares, CP reached a trading volume of 6473185 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Canadian Pacific Railway Limited [CP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CP shares is $83.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CP stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Positive, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price from $81 to $80. The new note on the price target was released on November 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited is set at 1.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for CP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for CP in the course of the last twelve months was 29.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

Trading performance analysis for CP stock

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited [CP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.78. With this latest performance, CP shares gained by 3.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.74 for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited [CP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 73.28, while it was recorded at 74.42 for the last single week of trading, and 73.93 for the last 200 days.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited [CP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited [CP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited go to 9.16%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Canadian Pacific Railway Limited [CP]

There are presently around $53,712 million, or 69.50% of CP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CP stocks are: TCI FUND MANAGEMENT LTD with ownership of 55,860,385, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.02% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 48,239,494 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.55 billion in CP stocks shares; and ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, currently with $3.05 billion in CP stock with ownership of nearly 4.708% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 446 institutional holders increased their position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited [NYSE:CP] by around 92,053,516 shares. Additionally, 460 investors decreased positions by around 41,976,113 shares, while 180 investors held positions by with 595,648,051 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 729,677,680 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CP stock had 90 new institutional investments in for a total of 25,849,334 shares, while 113 institutional investors sold positions of 6,830,604 shares during the same period.