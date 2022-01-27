Market Analysts see Xilinx Inc. [XLNX] gaining to $207. Time to buy?

Xilinx Inc. [NASDAQ: XLNX] traded at a high on 01/26/22, posting a 1.28 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $175.38. The company report on January 26, 2022 that Xilinx Reports Record Revenue of $1.01 Billion in Fiscal Third Quarter.

Record revenue of $1,011 million, representing 8% sequential growth and 26% year-over-year growth, despite ongoing industry-wide supply constraints.

Data Center Group (DCG) achieved record revenue with sequential growth of 28% and 81% year-over-year, driven by Compute and Networking strength.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3649134 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Xilinx Inc. stands at 7.42% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.36%.

The market cap for XLNX stock reached $42.97 billion, with 247.76 million shares outstanding and 247.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.05M shares, XLNX reached a trading volume of 3649134 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Xilinx Inc. [XLNX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XLNX shares is $192.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XLNX stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Xilinx Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $140 to $190. The new note on the price target was released on October 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Xilinx Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $143 to $180, while Truist kept a Hold rating on XLNX stock. On October 28, 2021, analysts increased their price target for XLNX shares from 169 to 210.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Xilinx Inc. is set at 11.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for XLNX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for XLNX in the course of the last twelve months was 44.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.30.

How has XLNX stock performed recently?

Xilinx Inc. [XLNX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.25. With this latest performance, XLNX shares dropped by -21.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XLNX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.33 for Xilinx Inc. [XLNX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 209.11, while it was recorded at 181.49 for the last single week of trading, and 161.37 for the last 200 days.

Xilinx Inc. [XLNX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Xilinx Inc. [XLNX] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.93 and a Gross Margin at +68.04. Xilinx Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.54.

Return on Total Capital for XLNX is now 18.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.17. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Xilinx Inc. [XLNX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 53.48. Additionally, XLNX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 53.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Xilinx Inc. [XLNX] managed to generate an average of $132,210 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.Xilinx Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.30 and a Current Ratio set at 6.80.

Earnings analysis for Xilinx Inc. [XLNX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XLNX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Xilinx Inc. go to 18.83%.

Insider trade positions for Xilinx Inc. [XLNX]

There are presently around $35,615 million, or 83.50% of XLNX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XLNX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 26,822,143, which is approximately 1.316% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,782,643 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.64 billion in XLNX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.04 billion in XLNX stock with ownership of nearly -0.11% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Xilinx Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 378 institutional holders increased their position in Xilinx Inc. [NASDAQ:XLNX] by around 25,895,285 shares. Additionally, 337 investors decreased positions by around 15,251,268 shares, while 171 investors held positions by with 161,926,064 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 203,072,617 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XLNX stock had 101 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,367,438 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 1,922,054 shares during the same period.