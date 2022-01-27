Market Analysts see Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP] gaining to $14.50. Time to buy?

Plains GP Holdings L.P. [NASDAQ: PAGP] jumped around 0.18 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $11.52 at the close of the session, up 1.59%. The company report on January 10, 2022 that Plains All American Pipeline and Plains GP Holdings Announce Timing of Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Earnings.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (Nasdaq: PAA) and Plains GP Holdings (Nasdaq: PAGP) announced they will release fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 earnings after market close on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 and will hold a joint webcast on the same day as follows:.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Plains GP Holdings L.P. stock is now 13.61% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PAGP Stock saw the intraday high of $11.82 and lowest of $11.40 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 12.95, which means current price is +13.16% above from all time high which was touched on 01/19/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.97M shares, PAGP reached a trading volume of 3662914 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAGP shares is $14.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAGP stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Plains GP Holdings L.P. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Plains GP Holdings L.P. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Plains GP Holdings L.P. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAGP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for PAGP in the course of the last twelve months was 1.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has PAGP stock performed recently?

Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.37. With this latest performance, PAGP shares gained by 14.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAGP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.72 for Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.55, while it was recorded at 11.27 for the last single week of trading, and 10.73 for the last 200 days.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.87 and a Gross Margin at +6.04. Plains GP Holdings L.P.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.41.

Return on Total Capital for PAGP is now 4.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.96. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -31.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 724.59. Additionally, PAGP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 87.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 662.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 80.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP] managed to generate an average of -$129,091 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.Plains GP Holdings L.P.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Insider trade positions for Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP]

There are presently around $1,888 million, or 85.60% of PAGP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PAGP stocks are: MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ with ownership of 13,650,008, which is approximately 2.618% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; TORTOISE CAPITAL ADVISORS, L.L.C., holding 13,005,678 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $149.82 million in PAGP stocks shares; and ENERGY INCOME PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $141.4 million in PAGP stock with ownership of nearly 34.851% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Plains GP Holdings L.P. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 110 institutional holders increased their position in Plains GP Holdings L.P. [NASDAQ:PAGP] by around 14,651,093 shares. Additionally, 88 investors decreased positions by around 11,630,321 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 137,572,594 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 163,854,008 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PAGP stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,478,107 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 5,568,403 shares during the same period.