Market Analysts see CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM] gaining to $12. Time to buy?

CommScope Holding Company Inc. [NASDAQ: COMM] traded at a low on 01/26/22, posting a -0.22 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $9.16. The company report on January 14, 2022 that CommScope Announces New Senior Leadership for Venue and Campus Networks.

CommScope, a global leader in network connectivity, today introduced Markus Ogurek as senior vice president and segment leader of Venue and Campus Networks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Mr. Ogurek, who joins CommScope from Cisco, is an industry veteran with a well-established track record of leadership spanning across multi-billion-dollar businesses including Hewlett Packard Enterprise and iov42. He will lead a global organization of more than 2,000 professionals that include sales, product development, and supply chain operations. Mr. Ogurek will be responsible for the development and growth of CommScope’s networking, indoor cellular and security products and applications that align to the company’s strategic transformation program, CommScope NEXT.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3953188 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of CommScope Holding Company Inc. stands at 6.40% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.95%.

The market cap for COMM stock reached $1.96 billion, with 204.20 million shares outstanding and 199.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.13M shares, COMM reached a trading volume of 3953188 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COMM shares is $13.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COMM stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for CommScope Holding Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $15 to $13. The new note on the price target was released on December 13, 2021, representing the official price target for CommScope Holding Company Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $11 to $15, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on COMM stock. On October 05, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for COMM shares from 23 to 12.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CommScope Holding Company Inc. is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for COMM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for COMM in the course of the last twelve months was 22.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has COMM stock performed recently?

CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.37. With this latest performance, COMM shares dropped by -17.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COMM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.43 for CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.47, while it was recorded at 9.14 for the last single week of trading, and 15.09 for the last 200 days.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COMM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CommScope Holding Company Inc. go to 12.78%.

Insider trade positions for CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM]

There are presently around $1,732 million, or 92.90% of COMM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COMM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 23,847,578, which is approximately 4.215% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; FPR PARTNERS LLC, holding 17,333,018 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $159.12 million in COMM stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $153.17 million in COMM stock with ownership of nearly -23.392% of the company’s market capitalization.

144 institutional holders increased their position in CommScope Holding Company Inc. [NASDAQ:COMM] by around 27,596,036 shares. Additionally, 114 investors decreased positions by around 30,451,040 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 130,647,728 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 188,694,804 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COMM stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,764,185 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 5,324,865 shares during the same period.