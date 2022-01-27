MamaMancini’s Holdings Inc. [MMMB] is -1.00% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

MamaMancini’s Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: MMMB] price surged by 10.60 percent to reach at $0.19. The company report on January 26, 2022 that MamaMancini’s Announces National Authorization with Amazon Fresh for its Branded Retail Line Including Plant-Based Meatballs.

Online Grocery Delivery Service to Offer Six Popular MamaMancini’s Products for Direct-to-Consumer Sale in All Amazon Fresh Markets Nationally.

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMMB), a marketer and distributor of specialty pre-prepared all-natural foods, today announced that it has received a nationwide authorization from Amazon Fresh, an online grocery delivery service operated by Amazon.com, with shipments to consumers beginning in February.

A sum of 3968529 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 93.23K shares. MamaMancini’s Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $2.0599 and dropped to a low of $1.71 until finishing in the latest session at $1.99.

The one-year MMMB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 38.77. The average equity rating for MMMB stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on MamaMancini’s Holdings Inc. [MMMB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MMMB shares is $3.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MMMB stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MamaMancini’s Holdings Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for MMMB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for MMMB in the course of the last twelve months was 28.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

MMMB Stock Performance Analysis:

MamaMancini’s Holdings Inc. [MMMB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.56. With this latest performance, MMMB shares dropped by -2.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MMMB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.17 for MamaMancini’s Holdings Inc. [MMMB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.0106, while it was recorded at 1.8398 for the last single week of trading, and 2.4459 for the last 200 days.

Insight into MamaMancini’s Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MamaMancini’s Holdings Inc. [MMMB] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.53 and a Gross Margin at +31.26. MamaMancini’s Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.98.

Return on Total Capital for MMMB is now 41.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 51.71. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 93.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 32.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MamaMancini’s Holdings Inc. [MMMB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.45. Additionally, MMMB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.37.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.25.MamaMancini’s Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

MamaMancini’s Holdings Inc. [MMMB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3 million, or 10.70% of MMMB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MMMB stocks are: BARD ASSOCIATES INC with ownership of 980,140, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 45.19% of the total institutional ownership; SEIZERT CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC, holding 196,604 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.35 million in MMMB stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $0.25 million in MMMB stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MamaMancini’s Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 20 institutional holders increased their position in MamaMancini’s Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:MMMB] by around 1,778,624 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 43,820 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 123,014 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,945,458 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MMMB stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,771,124 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 42,120 shares during the same period.