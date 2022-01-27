Lockheed Martin Corporation [LMT] moved up 1.05: Why It’s Important

Lockheed Martin Corporation [NYSE: LMT] closed the trading session at $391.24 on 01/26/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $383.70, while the highest price level was $393.63. The company report on January 18, 2022 that Lockheed Martin Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Results Webcast.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) will webcast live its fourth quarter and full year 2021 earnings results webcast on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 11 a.m. EST. James Taiclet, chairman, president and chief executive officer; John Mollard, acting chief financial officer; and Greg Gardner, vice president of investor relations, will discuss fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results, provide updates on key topics and answer questions. Fourth quarter and full year 2021 results will be published prior to the market opening on Jan. 25.

The live webcast and relevant financial charts will be available for download on the Lockheed Martin Investor Relations website, www.lockheedmartin.com/investor.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 10.08 percent and weekly performance of 3.69 percent. The stock has been moved at 4.94 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 11.69 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 17.88 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.85M shares, LMT reached to a volume of 3613183 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lockheed Martin Corporation [LMT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LMT shares is $390.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LMT stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Lockheed Martin Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen dropped their target price from $400 to $375. The new note on the price target was released on September 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Lockheed Martin Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $402, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on LMT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lockheed Martin Corporation is set at 7.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for LMT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for LMT in the course of the last twelve months was 49.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

LMT stock trade performance evaluation

Lockheed Martin Corporation [LMT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.69. With this latest performance, LMT shares gained by 11.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LMT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.06 for Lockheed Martin Corporation [LMT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 351.81, while it was recorded at 379.61 for the last single week of trading, and 363.67 for the last 200 days.

Lockheed Martin Corporation [LMT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lockheed Martin Corporation [LMT] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.92 and a Gross Margin at +14.91. Lockheed Martin Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.53.

Return on Total Capital for LMT is now 46.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 40.62. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 150.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lockheed Martin Corporation [LMT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 220.85. Additionally, LMT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 207.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lockheed Martin Corporation [LMT] managed to generate an average of $60,421 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.33.Lockheed Martin Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Lockheed Martin Corporation [LMT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LMT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lockheed Martin Corporation go to 4.80%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation [LMT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $78,849 million, or 74.60% of LMT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LMT stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 39,818,965, which is approximately -0.881% of the company’s market cap and around 0.08% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 21,290,852 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.24 billion in LMT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $6.69 billion in LMT stock with ownership of nearly 1.95% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lockheed Martin Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 994 institutional holders increased their position in Lockheed Martin Corporation [NYSE:LMT] by around 7,869,921 shares. Additionally, 826 investors decreased positions by around 10,800,868 shares, while 263 investors held positions by with 184,984,178 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 203,654,967 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LMT stock had 113 new institutional investments in for a total of 484,579 shares, while 148 institutional investors sold positions of 785,789 shares during the same period.