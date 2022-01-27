Liberty Global plc [LBTYK] moved down -1.11: Why It’s Important

Liberty Global plc [NASDAQ: LBTYK] loss -1.11% or -0.29 points to close at $25.85 with a heavy trading volume of 3617408 shares. The company report on January 18, 2022 that Liberty Global Schedules Investor Call for Full-year 2021 Results.

Liberty Global plc (“Liberty Global” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LBTYA, LBTYB and LBTYK) today announced plans to release its full-year 2021 results on Thursday, February 17, 2022. You are invited to participate in its Investor Call, which will begin the following day at 09:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Friday, February 18, 2022. During the call, management will discuss the Company’s results, and may provide other forward-looking information. Please dial in using the information provided below at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call.

It opened the trading session at $26.42, the shares rose to $26.59 and dropped to $25.635, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for LBTYK points out that the company has recorded -1.71% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -11.95% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.31M shares, LBTYK reached to a volume of 3617408 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LBTYK shares is $41.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LBTYK stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Pivotal Research Group have made an estimate for Liberty Global plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 17, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Liberty Global plc is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for LBTYK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.54.

Liberty Global plc [LBTYK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.28. With this latest performance, LBTYK shares dropped by -9.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LBTYK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.79 for Liberty Global plc [LBTYK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.82, while it was recorded at 26.56 for the last single week of trading, and 27.83 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Liberty Global plc [LBTYK] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.48 and a Gross Margin at +37.02. Liberty Global plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.59.

Return on Total Capital for LBTYK is now 6.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.85. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.94, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Liberty Global plc [LBTYK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 120.37. Additionally, LBTYK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 110.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Liberty Global plc [LBTYK] managed to generate an average of -$70,783 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.

There are presently around $7,796 million, or 86.46% of LBTYK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LBTYK stocks are: BAUPOST GROUP LLC/MA with ownership of 53,971,307, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.96% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 16,283,409 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $425.65 million in LBTYK stocks shares; and LUXOR CAPITAL GROUP, LP, currently with $399.24 million in LBTYK stock with ownership of nearly 16.127% of the company’s market capitalization.

146 institutional holders increased their position in Liberty Global plc [NASDAQ:LBTYK] by around 27,028,584 shares. Additionally, 152 investors decreased positions by around 42,720,893 shares, while 79 investors held positions by with 228,476,007 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 298,225,484 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LBTYK stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,144,639 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 13,007,511 shares during the same period.