Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI] gain 34.99% so far this year. What now?

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: KPTI] gained 1.17% on the last trading session, reaching $8.68 price per share at the time. The company report on January 24, 2022 that Karyopharm Receives Orphan Drug Designation from FDA for Eltanexor for the Treatment of Myelodysplastic Syndromes.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: KPTI), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted orphan drug designation for eltanexor, a novel oral, Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compound, for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS). MDS are a group of diseases characterized by ineffective production of the components of the blood due to poor bone marrow function with a risk of progression to acute myeloid leukemia.

Karyopharm is currently investigating eltanexor in an ongoing open-label Phase 1/2 study as a single-agent or in combination with approved and investigational agents in patients with several types of hematologic and solid tumor cancers (KCP-8602-801; NCT02649790). Previously, Karyopharm reported positive data from an investigator-sponsored Phase 1 study evaluating single-agent eltanexor in patients with hypomethylating agent (HMA)-refractory MDS, where eltanexor demonstrated a 53% overall response rate and median overall survival of 9.9 months. This compares favorably to historical survival of four to six months for HMA-refractory MDS patients.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. represents 75.46 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $612.20 million with the latest information. KPTI stock price has been found in the range of $8.1801 to $9.22.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.39M shares, KPTI reached a trading volume of 3437868 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KPTI shares is $14.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KPTI stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $17 to $8, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on KPTI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for KPTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.16.

Trading performance analysis for KPTI stock

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.35. With this latest performance, KPTI shares gained by 22.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KPTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.55 for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.28, while it was recorded at 8.36 for the last single week of trading, and 7.64 for the last 200 days.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI]

There are presently around $497 million, or 78.10% of KPTI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KPTI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,790,318, which is approximately 0.103% of the company’s market cap and around 9.66% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 8,019,999 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $68.81 million in KPTI stocks shares; and PALO ALTO INVESTORS LP, currently with $46.19 million in KPTI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 74 institutional holders increased their position in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:KPTI] by around 6,583,392 shares. Additionally, 59 investors decreased positions by around 6,578,433 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 44,716,071 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 57,877,896 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KPTI stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 329,958 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 3,011,624 shares during the same period.