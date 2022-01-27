JP Morgan lifts CNX Resources Corporation [CNX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

CNX Resources Corporation [NYSE: CNX] loss -3.20% on the last trading session, reaching $14.50 price per share at the time. The company report on January 26, 2022 that CNX Bolsters Board of Directors and Management Team.

Infusion of Experienced, Diverse Leaders to Drive Continued Success.

CNX Resources Corp. (NYSE: CNX) today announced the addition of a new member of the Company’s Board of Directors and the strengthening of its Executive Management Team. These individuals bring extensive experience and will provide leadership on key areas of focus for the Company including emerging environmental and emissions reduction technology development and commercialization and enterprise risk mitigation and management. Those attributes will further solidify the company’s long-term strategy, execution, and per-share value creation. Improved diversity is an additional benefit of these appointments; four of the six direct reports to the Chief Executive Officer and two of the six independent directors are now diverse.

CNX Resources Corporation represents 215.74 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.20 billion with the latest information. CNX stock price has been found in the range of $14.355 to $15.24.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.88M shares, CNX reached a trading volume of 4467737 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CNX Resources Corporation [CNX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNX shares is $19.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNX stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for CNX Resources Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 07, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 26, 2021, representing the official price target for CNX Resources Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $15 to $13, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Market Perform rating on CNX stock. On July 08, 2021, analysts increased their price target for CNX shares from 15 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CNX Resources Corporation is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNX in the course of the last twelve months was 8.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

Trading performance analysis for CNX stock

CNX Resources Corporation [CNX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.81. With this latest performance, CNX shares gained by 0.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.13 for CNX Resources Corporation [CNX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.39, while it was recorded at 14.87 for the last single week of trading, and 13.48 for the last 200 days.

CNX Resources Corporation [CNX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CNX Resources Corporation [CNX] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.08 and a Gross Margin at +10.86. CNX Resources Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -44.55.

Return on Total Capital for CNX is now -1.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.96. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.27, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CNX Resources Corporation [CNX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.38. Additionally, CNX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 55.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CNX Resources Corporation [CNX] managed to generate an average of -$1,072,672 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.CNX Resources Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

CNX Resources Corporation [CNX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNX Resources Corporation go to 35.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at CNX Resources Corporation [CNX]

There are presently around $2,808 million, or 94.50% of CNX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNX stocks are: SOUTHEASTERN ASSET MANAGEMENT INC/TN/ with ownership of 28,164,597, which is approximately -0.007% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 25,698,775 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $372.63 million in CNX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $276.12 million in CNX stock with ownership of nearly -0.899% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CNX Resources Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 125 institutional holders increased their position in CNX Resources Corporation [NYSE:CNX] by around 11,955,599 shares. Additionally, 129 investors decreased positions by around 17,941,053 shares, while 58 investors held positions by with 163,768,814 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 193,665,466 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNX stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,926,526 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 3,673,106 shares during the same period.