JP Morgan lifts Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Automatic Data Processing Inc. [NASDAQ: ADP] loss -8.95% or -19.42 points to close at $197.46 with a heavy trading volume of 5575315 shares. The company report on January 26, 2022 that U.S. Wage Growth Increased Substantially by 4.4 Percent; Wage Growth for Both Job Holders and Switchers Reached All-Time Highs of 5.9 Percent and 8.0 Percent Respectively as Firms Compete to Retain and Attract Workers.

Employment growth increased to 5.0 percent from third quarter 2021.

Fourth quarter U.S. wage growth increased 4.4 percent. Wage growth for both job holders and job switchers hit all-time highs of 5.9 percent and 8.0 percent respectively, according to the ADP Research Institute® Workforce Vitality Report (WVR) released today. In fact, wage growth for Generation Z (24 years old and younger) job holders saw the largest wage gains in December 2021 at 13.1 percent. Employment growth increased by 5.0 percent in December 2021.

It opened the trading session at $205.49, the shares rose to $208.274 and dropped to $196.54, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ADP points out that the company has recorded -4.55% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -21.45% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.55M shares, ADP reached to a volume of 5575315 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADP shares is $231.49 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADP stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Automatic Data Processing Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Automatic Data Processing Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $212 to $220, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on ADP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Automatic Data Processing Inc. is set at 6.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADP in the course of the last twelve months was 85.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.17. With this latest performance, ADP shares dropped by -19.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 17.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 10.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 24.66 for Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 233.51, while it was recorded at 214.00 for the last single week of trading, and 211.48 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.16 and a Gross Margin at +46.48. Automatic Data Processing Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.32.

Return on Total Capital for ADP is now 38.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 32.28. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 45.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.78. Additionally, ADP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 58.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP] managed to generate an average of $46,402 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.Automatic Data Processing Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Automatic Data Processing Inc. go to 14.04%.

There are presently around $72,248 million, or 80.80% of ADP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 38,185,691, which is approximately 0.586% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 31,176,737 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.76 billion in ADP stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.92 billion in ADP stock with ownership of nearly -0.283% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Automatic Data Processing Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 725 institutional holders increased their position in Automatic Data Processing Inc. [NASDAQ:ADP] by around 12,891,019 shares. Additionally, 736 investors decreased positions by around 15,346,084 shares, while 384 investors held positions by with 304,885,006 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 333,122,109 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADP stock had 111 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,473,797 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 533,699 shares during the same period.