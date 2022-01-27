Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL] Stock trading around $46.56 per share: What’s Next?

Hormel Foods Corporation [NYSE: HRL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.42% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.27%. The company report on January 24, 2022 that THE PLANTERS® BRAND RETURNS TO THE BIG GAME WITH COMEDIC DUO KEN JEONG AND JOEL MCHALE.

The brand cracks open a nutty debate about how to eat PLANTERS® Deluxe Mixed Nuts — all together or one at a time?.

Over the last 12 months, HRL stock dropped by -7.80%. The one-year Hormel Foods Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 0.41. The average equity rating for HRL stock is currently 3.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $25.15 billion, with 542.60 million shares outstanding and 284.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.20M shares, HRL stock reached a trading volume of 3559965 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HRL shares is $46.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HRL stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Hormel Foods Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 08, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Hormel Foods Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hormel Foods Corporation is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for HRL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for HRL in the course of the last twelve months was 102.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

HRL Stock Performance Analysis:

Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.27. With this latest performance, HRL shares dropped by -2.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HRL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.97 for Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.52, while it was recorded at 48.37 for the last single week of trading, and 45.74 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hormel Foods Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.97 and a Gross Margin at +17.20. Hormel Foods Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.98.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.04.

Hormel Foods Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

HRL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HRL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hormel Foods Corporation go to 7.10%.

Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10,692 million, or 42.40% of HRL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HRL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 32,761,863, which is approximately -3.203% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 28,129,745 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.36 billion in HRL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.35 billion in HRL stock with ownership of nearly 3.416% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hormel Foods Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 312 institutional holders increased their position in Hormel Foods Corporation [NYSE:HRL] by around 13,826,519 shares. Additionally, 266 investors decreased positions by around 12,744,448 shares, while 110 investors held positions by with 195,201,943 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 221,772,910 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HRL stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,975,322 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 4,514,095 shares during the same period.