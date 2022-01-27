Hippo Holdings Inc. [HIPO] Is Currently 4.15 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Hippo Holdings Inc. [NYSE: HIPO] jumped around 0.08 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $2.01 at the close of the session, up 4.15%. The company report on January 11, 2022 that Hippo Partners With Socotra to Support Hippo’s Homeowners Association (HOA) Insurance Product.

Hippo Accelerates Commercial Lines Business Growth, Helping Modernize the HOA Insurance Experience.

Hippo (NYSE: HIPO), the home insurance group that created a new standard of care and protection for homeowners, today announced an expansion of the company’s Commercial Lines homeowners association (HOA) insurance into new markets following initial positive traction and engagement since its launch in August 2021. Bringing this growth to fruition, Socotra’s platform and open APIs enable Hippo’s Commercial Lines product to offer customers accurate insurance quotes and tailored policy coverage.

Hippo Holdings Inc. stock is now -28.98% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HIPO Stock saw the intraday high of $2.09 and lowest of $1.92 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 15.05, which means current price is +9.24% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.43M shares, HIPO reached a trading volume of 4816806 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Hippo Holdings Inc. [HIPO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HIPO shares is $5.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HIPO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Hippo Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Hippo Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hippo Holdings Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for HIPO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.29.

How has HIPO stock performed recently?

Hippo Holdings Inc. [HIPO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.67. With this latest performance, HIPO shares dropped by -31.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -79.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HIPO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.58 for Hippo Holdings Inc. [HIPO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.9200, while it was recorded at 2.0600 for the last single week of trading, and 6.3800 for the last 200 days.

Insider trade positions for Hippo Holdings Inc. [HIPO]

There are presently around $109 million, or 36.00% of HIPO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HIPO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,099,454, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 4.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,991,533 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.03 million in HIPO stocks shares; and CLAL INSURANCE ENTERPRISES HOLDINGS LTD, currently with $9.21 million in HIPO stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hippo Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 60 institutional holders increased their position in Hippo Holdings Inc. [NYSE:HIPO] by around 52,301,093 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 13,631,128 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 11,505,481 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 54,426,740 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HIPO stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 50,973,997 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 9,423,454 shares during the same period.