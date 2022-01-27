Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [HTA] moved down -2.29: Why It’s Important

Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [NYSE: HTA] closed the trading session at $31.54 on 01/26/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $31.43, while the highest price level was $32.72. The company report on November 5, 2021 that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Earnings.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE: HTA) (“HTA”) announced results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021.

“Our results demonstrate HTA’s strength as a Company,” stated Peter N. Foss, Interim CEO. “I continue to be inspired by the leadership that is exhibited throughout the organization as a whole. We are focused on being the leader in the medical office space, and I remain confident in the Company’s ability to continue to deliver value to our tenants and shareholders by capitalizing on strategic partnership opportunities to leverage our expertise and enhance our capabilities, allowing us to support the healthcare community and generate growth.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -5.54 percent and weekly performance of -1.10 percent. The stock has been moved at 10.13 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -5.93 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -5.11 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.22M shares, HTA reached to a volume of 4711685 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [HTA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HTA shares is $35.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HTA stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Healthcare Trust of America Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 24, 2021, representing the official price target for Healthcare Trust of America Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $31, while Truist analysts kept a Hold rating on HTA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Healthcare Trust of America Inc. is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for HTA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for HTA in the course of the last twelve months was 193.08.

HTA stock trade performance evaluation

Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [HTA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.10. With this latest performance, HTA shares dropped by -5.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HTA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.28 for Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [HTA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.48, while it was recorded at 31.77 for the last single week of trading, and 30.58 for the last 200 days.

Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [HTA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [HTA] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.49 and a Gross Margin at +15.46. Healthcare Trust of America Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.16.

Return on Total Capital for HTA is now 1.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.83. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.61, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [HTA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 102.64. Additionally, HTA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 102.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [HTA] managed to generate an average of $158,012 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.

Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [HTA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,120 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HTA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 31,305,881, which is approximately -0.003% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; COHEN & STEERS, INC., holding 25,611,473 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $826.74 million in HTA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $504.4 million in HTA stock with ownership of nearly -5.762% of the company’s market capitalization.

161 institutional holders increased their position in Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [NYSE:HTA] by around 35,411,095 shares. Additionally, 189 investors decreased positions by around 25,095,203 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 160,052,189 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 220,558,487 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HTA stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,414,562 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 5,626,090 shares during the same period.