Genius Sports Limited [GENI] Stock trading around $6.26 per share: What’s Next?

Genius Sports Limited [NYSE: GENI] gained 7.01% or 0.41 points to close at $6.26 with a heavy trading volume of 4089552 shares. The company report on January 24, 2022 that Genius Sports Agrees to Expanded Partnership With Super Group-owned Betway to Deliver Official Data, Streaming and Fan Engagement Solutions.

Genius Sports to help power Betway’s sportsbook in the U.S. and globally with official data, live streaming, and fan engagement solutions.

New agreement expands on Genius Sports’ long-term official data and trading partnership with Betway.

It opened the trading session at $6.01, the shares rose to $6.87 and dropped to $6.01, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GENI points out that the company has recorded -63.67% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -17.23% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.27M shares, GENI reached to a volume of 4089552 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Genius Sports Limited [GENI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GENI shares is $18.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GENI stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Genius Sports Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company dropped their target price from $33 to $20. The new note on the price target was released on November 24, 2021, representing the official price target for Genius Sports Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on GENI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genius Sports Limited is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for GENI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.25.

Trading performance analysis for GENI stock

Genius Sports Limited [GENI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.72. With this latest performance, GENI shares dropped by -14.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GENI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.65 for Genius Sports Limited [GENI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.45, while it was recorded at 6.23 for the last single week of trading.

Genius Sports Limited [GENI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Genius Sports Limited [GENI] managed to generate an average of -$314,181 per employee.Genius Sports Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Genius Sports Limited [GENI]

There are presently around $513 million, or 45.90% of GENI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GENI stocks are: FRED ALGER MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 18,045,870, which is approximately 19.937% of the company’s market cap and around 49.63% of the total institutional ownership; CALEDONIA (PRIVATE) INVESTMENTS PTY LTD, holding 16,700,227 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $97.7 million in GENI stocks shares; and WASHINGTON HARBOUR PARTNERS LP, currently with $30.27 million in GENI stock with ownership of nearly 56.71% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Genius Sports Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 72 institutional holders increased their position in Genius Sports Limited [NYSE:GENI] by around 20,009,040 shares. Additionally, 66 investors decreased positions by around 17,023,487 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 50,719,975 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 87,752,502 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GENI stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,557,588 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 10,973,887 shares during the same period.